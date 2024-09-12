VitalCaring’s AI-driven Cognitive Care Pilot Shows Promising Results

National leader in home health and hospice care to extend AI-enabled speech, language, and cognitive therapy initiative across its network

DALLAS and LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalCaring, a leading national home health and hospice care provider, has unveiled the results of a seven-month AI-driven cognitive care pilot program that delivered enhanced personalized therapy to patients living with cognitive disorders. Through the pilot, VitalCaring deployed Constant Therapy’s digital speech, language, and cognitive therapy platform as part of its home-based services for select patients.







Significant cognitive gains

Patients in the program showed statistically significant cognitive improvements, including:

A 35% increase in Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA)* (average score)

A 33% increase in Saint Louis University Mental Status (SLUMS)* (average score)

Improvement by at least one cognitive level (55% of patients)

Achievement of normal cognitive functional score by discharge (35% of patients)

“This pilot program was tailored to fast-track our patients’ journey to regaining independence safely in their homes,” said Janice Riggins, Chief Clinical Officer at VitalCaring. “Adding innovative tools like the Constant Therapy platform to our existing care plans for cognitive issues and neurological disorders extends the exceptional work of our therapists.”

A valuable complement to clinician-supervised therapy

Patients’ ability to independently access Constant Therapy’s therapeutic exercises at home has proven to be a valuable and meaningful complement to clinician-supervised therapy. The aim of the VitalCaring Cognitive Care pilot program was to determine how additional therapy tools could accelerate recovery and maximize cognitive functioning for VitalCaring patients with dementia-related diseases or those recovering from stroke or other brain injuries. On average, each patient in the pilot program was able to access an additional 11 hours of digital therapy on their own. Due to the success of this pilot, VitalCaring will explore opportunities to extend the initiative across its network.

“VitalCaring stands at the forefront of home healthcare innovation, transforming patient experiences and outcomes with advanced technological and analytical approaches,” said Veera Anantha, Founder and CEO of Constant Therapy Health. Our platform supports their practice of providing outstanding, individualized treatment to patients affected by neurological conditions or brain injuries.”

What Caregivers and Family are Saying:

“My mother’s ability to hold conversations with friends and family improved significantly after using the AI-driven tools.” The patient’s MoCA score rose from 16 to 27 – moderate cognitive impairment to normal cognitive ability.





“Thanks to the AI therapy, my uncle regained his motor skills. He can now operate mobile phones and stay connected with loved ones.” The patient’s MoCA score improved from 14 to 26 – moderate cognitive impairment to normal cognitive ability.





“Our family noticed remarkable cognitive improvements in my grandfather. He’s better at following events and recalling important information.” The patient’s MoCA score jumped from 17 to 25 – moderate to mild cognitive impairment.



About the VitalCaring Cognitive Care Pilot Program

The pilot program ran from October 2023 through May 2024 and included 52 patients aged 54 to 92, with an average age of 77.45. Patients had various primary diagnoses, including cerebral infarction, brain tumors, dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease), Parkinson’s disease, encephalitis, encephalopathy, and mild cognitive impairment (MCI). Patients’ performance was measured by the Montreal Cognitive Assessment/MoCA and the Saint Louis University Mental Status/SLUMS cognitive screening.

About Constant Therapy Health

Constant Therapy Health is a next-generation digital health company whose technology is clinically proven to improve the efficacy of cognitive, speech, and language therapy, as well as increase access to and reduce the cost of therapy. Constant Therapy, an award-winning mobile program, uses patented AI technology to deliver personalized exercises that rebuild cognitive and speech function for individuals recovering from stroke or traumatic brain injury (TBI) or living with aphasia, dementia, and other neurological conditions. Built by a team of top neuroscientists at Boston University, Constant Therapy is used by tens of thousands of patients as prescribed by their clinicians, helping to create the world’s largest brain rehabilitation database, and providing insights that can improve the effectiveness and efficiency of brain rehabilitation.

About VitalCaring

VitalCaring delivers compassionate, high-quality home-based healthcare to patients in the comfort of their own homes. By bringing together like-minded people who are called to care and supported by a positive organizational culture, VitalCaring is positioned to deliver an exceptional patient experience at every encounter. VitalCaring is a national leader in the home health and hospice industry, serving patients throughout the Southern United States, including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. From its base in the South, VitalCaring is expanding to serve even more communities nationwide.

Media Contacts For More Information: Nancy Lecroy Kelly Faville VP, Marketing & Communications FourSeventeen Communications VitalCaring On behalf of Constant Therapy Health O 469.839.3777 M 978-621-6667 Nancy.lecroy@vitalcaring.com kelly@constanttherapy.com





PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8be6ba46-3c72-477a-8984-9805e622c611



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ae6af81-a04e-4de4-964b-acdb345f44e5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38d0d694-5797-4dfa-a3a6-d9ce3adbfc66

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7a21ad3-3950-479b-a908-53429ed84de2

Veera Anantha, PhD Founder and CEO, Constant Therapy Health Janice Riggins Chief Clinical Officer, VitalCaring VitalCaring’s AI-driven Cognitive Care Pilot Shows Promising Results Patients in the program showed statistically significant cognitive improvements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.