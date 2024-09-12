Submit Release
Harvey Homan to Highlight MetasTx’s Game-Changing Approach to Cancer Treatment at PA Life Science Futures

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetasTx LLC, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for cancer metastasis, is pleased to announce that CEO Harvey Homan will present at the PA Life Science Futures 2024 conference on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 11:40 AM on the Villanova Stage.

MetasTx’s mission is to revolutionize cancer treatment by targeting p21-activated kinase (PAK-1), a critical driver of metastasis in solid tumors such as prostate, breast, and skin cancers. Under Homan’s leadership, MetasTx has achieved significant milestones and is on the path to developing the next generation of Epithelial Mesenchymal Transition (EMT) blockers for Metastatic Prostate Cancer.

The PA Life Science Futures conference is a pivotal event for the Pennsylvania life sciences ecosystem, bringing together biotechnology firms, medical device companies, pharmaceutical organizations, research institutions, and investors. With over 28 companies presenting, this year’s conference promises to be the most comprehensive and impactful yet.

MetasTx is honored to present alongside some of the most innovative companies in the industry. The conference provides a valuable platform for showcasing the company’s groundbreaking work and for exploring new partnerships that could accelerate the development of life-saving therapies.

For those interested in learning more about MetasTx or in scheduling a meeting with Harvey Homan during the conference, please contact him directly at HarveyDHoman@MetasTx.com.

About MetasTx LLC

MetasTx LLC is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing groundbreaking therapies for the treatment and prevention of cancer metastasis. Building on decades of research into p21-activated kinase (PAK-1)—a key driver of metastasis in solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and skin cancers—MetasTx aims to revolutionize cancer treatment and improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.MetasTx.com.

About PA Life Science Futures

PA Life Science Futures is the premier annual meeting for the Pennsylvania life sciences community, focusing on fostering strategic connections and advancing the industry through collaborative efforts. Hosted by Life Sciences Pennsylvania, the conference is a key event for stakeholders seeking to expand their networks and explore new business opportunities in the life sciences sector.

Media Contact:
Cindi Sutera
CindiS@AMSCommunications.net
610-613-2773


Primary Logo

