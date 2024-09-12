INE Security Aligns with White House Plan to Close Cyber Skills Gap

Cary, NC, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are nearly 4 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs worldwide, a talent shortage that is growing more pressing as cyber crime becomes easier and cheaper to deploy. In the United States alone, there are more than a half million open cybersecurity positions, and the need is growing steadily. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 31% growth in employment for information security analysts by 2029, a significantly faster growth trajectory than the average occupation.

These circumstances are prompting action from national security leaders. The White House Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) recently launched the “Service for America” initiative, in collaboration with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). This national effort addresses the pressing cybersecurity skills gap, which currently sees over 500,000 unfilled positions across the United States. The initiative aims to develop a diverse and skilled workforce capable of handling the nation's cybersecurity challenges by removing unnecessary degree requirements, expanding work-based learning, and bringing together employers, academia, local Governments, and non-profits to meet specific training needs.

INE Security , a global leader in cybersecurity training, is launching a strategic initiative to align with these efforts by partnering with notable educational and non-profit organizations including Virtually Testing Foundation , FOUR18 Intelligence , and Columbus State University , to enhance cybersecurity training with practical, hands-on experiences. These collaborations are designed to prepare learners for real-world information security careers, directly contributing to the initiative’s goal of closing the workforce gap.

“Many Americans do not realize that a cyber career is available to them,” wrote National Cyber Director Harry Coker, Jr. in a blog post announcing the program. “There is a perception that you need a computer science degree and a deeply technical background to get a job in cyber. The truth is, cyber jobs are available to anyone who wants to pursue them. Choosing a cyber career means choosing service to our country.”

"Aligning our efforts with those of the National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy to advance national cybersecurity preparedness not only underscores our commitment to the industry but also contributes to national security,” said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. “Our partnerships enhance the workforce by equipping professionals with necessary skills and support the initiative’s aim to connect over 250,000 Americans to cybersecurity jobs by 2025."

Expanding Access Through Apprenticeships and Internships

INE Security is collaborating with non-profit organizational institutions including the Virtually Testing Foundation , a California-based 501(c)3 e-learning non-profit organization. The alliance provides premium access to cybersecurity training to students at no cost, creating opportunities for thousands of students to receive hands-on training and ultimately reduce the skill shortage.

It is through partnerships like these that INE Security is continuing to align efforts with the national goal of democratizing access to education in technology and cybersecurity, creating a more inclusive industry. “We believe this collaboration will open doors for our interns and equip them with the skills needed to thrive in the IT/InfoSec sector,” said Victor Monga, Co-Founder at Virtually Testing Foundation.

Job Role-Based Hands-On Training Solutions

INE Security is partnering with Four18 Intelligence , an innovator in live-fire training. Collaborations like these embody the White House’s advocacy for work-based learning by making high-quality cybersecurity training accessible and impactful for learners at every stage of their careers. The initiative also introduces a unique feature where workforce learners can take their training records and any unused subscription time to their employers, facilitating continuous learning and ongoing skill development in their new roles.

This initiative reflects a shared commitment by INE Security and Four18 Intelligence to not only equip learners with skills but also support their ongoing development in the cybersecurity field. Ron Stefanski, Strategic Advisor for Workforce and Education Business Development for Four18 Intelligence, notes “Together with INE Security, we’re introducing an added dimension to proactive cybersecurity training that equips learners with the hands-on experience essential for effective and powerful performance in their roles on day one.”

Strategic Educational Collaborations

INE Security is partnering with Columbus State University , a public university in Georgia, to integrate the Junior Penetration Tester (eJPT) certification into its curriculum. The eJPT learning path's hands-on nature, robust application, and immediate feedback were key in addressing the practical training gap. Cybersecurity lecturers at CSU led the integration of the eJPT certification. Since then, 122 students have registered and completed the certification, following a progressive training model starting with IT Fundamentals and CompTIA certifications, followed by eJPT, and culminating in the SEC+ certification . The eJPT certification ensures foundational skills for advanced roles, with a 90% first-attempt pass rate and immediate feedback for those retaking the exam.

National Impact and Future Goals

Collaborations like these and others between INE Security and educational organizations and institutions highlight INE Security's proactive approach in the cybersecurity education sector. They directly contribute to the national agenda of developing a resilient, capable, and diverse cyber workforce. Through innovative training and strategic partnerships, INE Security is helping to reinforce cyber risk management worldwide and shape a secure digital future for the United States.

