PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release

September 12, 2024 EDCOM 2: Local gov'ts key to addressing nutrition crisis - Gatchalian The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), together with DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, Undersecretary Gloria J. Balboa, National Nutrition Council Executive Director Azucena Dayanghirang, and DILG Bureau of Local Government Director Anna Liza Bonagua, gathered to discuss pressing challenges in early childhood care and development (ECCD) programs, particularly on the issue on nutrition. A study conducted by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies showed a concerning decline in life expectancy and high infant mortality rates, particularly in poorer regions. Stunting, a key indicator of chronic malnutrition, has stagnated with only 0-1% annual improvement. "Despite government efforts, access to essential health and nutrition services remains far from universal," said Dr. Val Ulep, PIDS Senior Research Fellow. The study also revealed that only 23% of children benefited from school-based feeding programs in 2022, and no significant impact on energy intake was observed, even for children enrolled in supplementary feeding programs. EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, brought up the critical role of local government units (LGUs) in addressing the nutritional and educational needs of children. "LGUs play a very important role in this nutrition issue, both for early childhood and nutrition. We need to mobilize our LGUs to implement effective programs and use them as conduits to channel funds for successful execution," Gatchalian said. According to DILG Director Anna Liza Bonagua, the tenure of local health workers often changes alongside local chief executives, leading to inconsistent health service delivery. "The devolution of health services is unsustainable if we cannot ensure the continuity of our barangay health workers. Tenure of our local chief executives also help in continuing good health and nutrition programs," Director Bonagua stated. Challenges in the implementation of nutrition programs were also brought to light. Only 2% of nutritionally at-risk pregnant women and 10% of children aged 6 to 59 months are covered by existing services. Additionally, school-based feeding programs face issues related to procurement and the provision of quality food during summer breaks. One key concern raised was the lack of convergence across government initiatives. Despite the mandate under Republic Act 11148, which calls for a comprehensive strategy for the first 1,000 days of life, effective coordination between agencies such as the NNC, DOH, and the DBM remains a challenge. "We need to ensure that funding is allocated properly and that our programs are reaching the most vulnerable communities," said DOH Secretary Herbosa. "The challenge is how to make the nutrition programs as even as possible. This is where we need the help of the DILG. LGUs know better than us in terms of the local situation," said Gatchalian. He added that under the proposed ECCD law, the DILG will have a more significant role in mobilizing local governments, with ECCD and nutrition programs becoming part of the criteria for the Seal of Good Local Governance Award.

