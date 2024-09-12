Gamification Mobile Application in Healthcare Market is Expected to Hit US$ 31,168.1 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Growing demand for interactive tools to measure health parameters to boost gamification mobile application in healthcare utilization.

Rockville, MD, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global gamification mobile application in healthcare market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 4,480.0 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

The rise in chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, obesity, and diabetes among many others has been an important factor in driving the demand for gamified mobile health applications.

OECD fact says, there are more than one-third individuals (adults) that suffer from long-standing diseases. 43% of the total low-income population is diagnosed with chronic diseases. The cost and prevalence of chronic diseases are poised to grow significantly in the coming years.

According to an article entitled “The Burden of Chronic Disease” in 2024, It is estimated that the cost of managing long-standing diseases will surpass US$ 47 trillion across the globe by 2030.

Gamification in healthcare has been a trend for a few years now. The adoption of gamification in education, its broad applicability in healthcare, and the integration of AI and machine learning in wearable or handheld devices have been boosting the market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global gamification mobile application in healthcare market is projected to grow at 21.4% CAGR and reach US$ 31,168.1 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 1,690.5 million growing at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2019 to 2023

growing at a CAGR of between 2019 to 2023 Predominating market players include Mango Health, Propeller Health, Omada Health Inc., Fitbit Health Solutions, Akili, Inc., among other startups.

Exercise games under product type are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% between 2024 and 2034

“The Increasing smart phone penetration, AI technology and Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions in Healthcare Industry to Demand Gamified Mobile Apps,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Gamification Mobile Application in Healthcare Market:

Mango Health; Propeller Health; Omada Health Inc.; Fitbit Health Solutions; Akili, Inc.; Big Health; Calm.com, Inc.; Headspace Inc.; Sleep Cycle; Lumi Health (Apple Inc.); Healthy365 (Ministry of Health Singapore); Other Prominent Players.

Market Development:

The growing interest in gamified mobile apps to motivate the aging population and or each demographic population to participate in various level challenges to assess health virtually at present is driving the market. The rise in collaborative and partnership strategies by leading players has been showing significant market growth. Market players have been focusing and investing in R&D in communication technologies and mobile computing. This will further bring promising improvement in physical activity (PA) and behavior change interventions.

Gamification Mobile Application in Healthcare Industry News:

For instance, In June 2023, UC Davis Health and Propeller Health announced a new collaboration with UC Davis Health that will offer personalized treatment for high-risk patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) aiming to improve their health outcomes.

The Usage of design elements like progress bars, leader board, and points have created a strong engagement between the consumer and the application.

According to the GSMA 2023, the future holds great promises in 5G standalone and 5G Advanced. This will further impact the investment in the current year and create wide opportunities for digital solutions in healthcare.

In 2023, an estimated 4.7 billion mobile internet users were recorded. The penetration rate of mobile internet users is estimated at 58% and will rise to 68% by 2030.

These technological advancements and the rising mobile phone economy will help boost market growth by creating wide opportunities for the leading players as well as new entrants.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global gamification mobile application in the healthcare market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on the product type (casual games, serious games, and exercise games), application (prevention, Therapeutics, and education), and end-user (enterprise based, and consumer-based) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

