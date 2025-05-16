Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts leads Eastern Cape Small-Scale Fisheries Summit in Mthatha, 20 May

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts, will host and lead the Eastern Cape Small-Scale Fisheries Summit on Tuesday, 20 May 2025, in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. This event forms part of the government’s commitment to implementing the Small-Scale Fisheries Policy and the Marine Living Resources Act (MLRA).

The aims of the summit are to strengthen engagement between government and fishing communities, provide technical support to small scale fisheries’ co-operatives and address market and infrastructure challenges that this sector experiences. The summit is also intended to gather community input to enhance support programmes and showcase successful models of small-scale fisheries. The programme will feature exhibitions and technical discussions led by sector experts.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, 20 May 2025

Time: 08:30

Venue: Mthatha Stadium, Mthatha, Eastern Cape Province

To RSVP, please contact:

Merle Van Diemel

Cell: 083 301 9400

E-mail: mvandiemel@dffe.gov.za

Paul Sigutya

Cell: 072 921 4457

E-mail: psigutya@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, contact:

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: 082 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

