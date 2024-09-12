Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "Celebration of the Inauguration of the Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital"

MACAU, September 12 - To celebrate the inauguration of the Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office from 10:00 to 16:00 on 16th September 2024, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “Celebration of the Inauguration of the Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital”.

Commemorative envelopes will be distributed to the public. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!