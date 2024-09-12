Commemorative Postmark Cancellation Service of “Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Establishment of the People’s Republic of China”

MACAU, September 12 - To celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Establishment of the People’s Republic of China, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shops of the General Post Office and the Communications Museum from 09:00 to 14:00 on 1st October 2024, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Establishment of the People’s Republic of China”.

Commemorative envelopes of this event priced at MOP4.00 each will be available for sale. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!