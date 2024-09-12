Nation leading child sex offender laws pass State Parliament

Release date: 12/09/24

Laws allowing authorities to indefinitely jail repeat serious child sex offenders have passed State Parliament this week.

Under the new laws, offenders convicted of a second serious child sex offence will be jailed indefinitely and only eligible for release once they satisfy the court that they are willing and able to control their sexual instincts.

The laws will be the toughest in the nation when dealing with serious repeat child sex offenders.

The Government will be working with South Australia Police, the Courts Administration Authority and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to ensure these laws are as effective as possible when the laws come into effect.

This legislation builds on other tough new changes to child sex offender laws introduced by the Malinauskas Government including:

Introduction of legislation to establish a public child sex offender register.

Increased penalties for a range of child sex abuse offences, such as increasing the maximum penalty for gross indecency with or in the presence of a child from five to 15 years.

Legislated to ban child sex offenders from working in places that also hire underage employees, such as hospitality or retail.

Strengthened Carly’s Law, so that tough penalties apply to offenders who communicate online with police officers posing as fictitious children.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

We went to the last election promising to ensure the community was protected from these vile monsters who prey on our children. We said we would lock them up and throw away the key and that is exactly what we are doing.

This is a significant step forward in delivering on this important law and order policy.

These laws will help keep the community safe and ensure serious repeat offenders are kept behind bars until the courts are satisfied that they do not pose a threat to the community.

This government will do everything in its power to keep the community safe, and this nation-leading reform demonstrates just how seriously we take that commitment.