Premier Alan Winde and MEC Anroux Marais engage with City of Cape Town councillors, law enforcement agencies over crime

We can only make our communities safer if we work together: Premier engages with City of Cape Town councillors, law enforcement agencies over crime

On Tuesday, 10 September 2024, Premier Alan Winde and Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, held a meeting in Parow, Cape Town with ward councillors from Subcouncil 4 - which includes Parow, Goodwood, Ravensmead and Bishop Lavis - senior officials from the City of Cape Town Metropolitan Police, Law Enforcement, Traffic Services and South African Police Service (SAPS) to discuss crime.

The ward councillors raised various crime-related matters, but inadequate police resourcing was singled out as an issue of particular concern. Representatives from numerous law enforcement agencies echoed the councillors' sentiments, admitting they are doing the best they can under difficult circumstances. Premier Winde thanked law enforcement officials, “You are expected to work under exceptionally tough conditions, and we owe a debt of gratitude for all you do in the service of our residents.”

Minister Marais added, “This area is dealing with an increase in crime, which we must address. I have met with the councillors twice in recent weeks and will take up their concerns with the provincial policing authorities to beat crime together.”

All present lauded the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently agreed to between the Western Cape Government (WCG), the City of Cape Town (CoCT), and national government to improve policing. The MoU is the foundation for better-coordinating policing resources collaboratively to tackle crime more effectively. The Premier stressed that this agreement represents the broader move towards achieving a more decentralised model of policing. “This MoU must work for all of our residents, and it must be speedily implemented if it is to be effective. Critically it acknowledges that we cannot reduce crime without the help and buy-in of communities and make our communities safer. Too many of our residents live in fear of criminals and our women and men in blue, despite their best efforts, are under-resourced. The MoU prioritises increasing police personnel numbers, boosting resources and enhancing crime intelligence-gathering and sharing,” he said.

Premier Winde also met with members of the Langa Safety Patrol (LSP), an accredited Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) group based in Langa.

“Neighbourhood Watches play an important role in supporting law enforcement agencies to ensure visible policing. We all feel safer when we can see that our streets, parks and areas are being monitored by all of our safety role players – thank you for the work that you do,” said Premier Winde.

The LSP recently launched its newly refurbished “base of operations”, donated by the CoCT. The facility is equipped with a solar energy storage system, meaning that even when load shedding happens services can continue. The base will be used by patrollers to coordinate their patrols.

During a walkabout with LSP members, the Premier urged them - and other NHWs – to seek out opportunities to bolster the important work they do. “We will always do everything we can to support community-based crime-fighting structures. But I urge NHWs to also approach the private sector for assistance. This is how we will beat back crime: by all of us working together to make our communities safer.”

