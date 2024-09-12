Solomon Islands High Commissioner to PNG Meets Pope Francis in Port Moresby

The Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, His Excellency William Soaki, had the honor of meeting His Holiness Pope Francis during the Pope’s historic visit to Papua New Guinea. The meeting, held on Saturday, brought together High Commissioner Soaki and other Pacific Islands leaders for a private session with the Pope.

Among those in attendance were several high-profile dignitaries, including the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Tonga, Hon. Hu’akavemeliku Siaosi Sovaleni, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Vanuatu, Hon. Charlot Salwai, the President of the Republic of Nauru, His Excellency David Adeang, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, His Excellency Baron Waqa, Papua New Guinea’s Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. John Rosso, along with several state ministers.

During the meeting, Pope Francis underscored the themes of unity, peace, and respect for women, core messages that strongly resonated with the attending dignitaries. These values aligned with the overarching theme of his visit, “Pray.”

Pope Francis’ visit to Papua New Guinea, from 6 to 9 September 2024, included a series of key engagements. The Pope visited Caritas Technical Secondary School and Don Bosco Technical School, where he spoke about the uniqueness of each individual and the importance of love. On Sunday, he presided over a Mass at Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby, drawing over 35,000 faithful Catholics and guests. His Holiness also met with young people, offering a message of hope and inspiration to the future generation.

The Pope’s itinerary also featured a brief visit to Vanimo in Sandaun Province before returning to Port Moresby. During his time in Papua New Guinea, Pope Francis stayed at the Apostolic Nunciature and was honored with a Guard of Honour and a 21-gun salute upon his arrival from Indonesia, and again before his departure for Timor-Leste.

Reflecting on the meeting, High Commissioner Soaki expressed his deep appreciation for Pope Francis’ message. “The Pope’s words of peace and unity are particularly significant for the Pacific region, where we strive for cooperation, mutual respect, and solidarity,” he said.

Pope Francis’ visit to Papua New Guinea marks a momentous occasion, highlighting his commitment to fostering global unity, understanding, and faith.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE