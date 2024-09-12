Police arrest a 36-year-old male suspect for the allegation of rape in Western Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Noro have arrested and charged a 36-year-old male person on 6 September 2024 for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

It was alleged that the suspect rape the girl in different times between 2021 and 2023. The first rape incident has occurred when the aunty of the victim went to Honiara.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Superintendent Wilken Miriki said, “The rape case was reported to police on 25 August 2024 and currently investigation into the rape incident is ongoing.”

PPC Miriki said, “The suspect has been arrested and charged for the offence of sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 15 contrary to section 139 of Penal Code (Amendment) (Sexual Offences) Act 2016.”

Superintendent Miriki said, “The suspect is currently remanded at Gizo correctional facility and he will appear before Gizo Magistrates’ Court on a later date.”

“This is another sad rape incident should not happen in our communities. The suspect in this matter should be a trusted person in the family to protect our young girls,” Miriki said.

Mr. Miriki said, “I encourage the victims and family members of sexual offense cases to come forward to the police and report it. It is an offence and we must work together to eradicate such actions from our communities and families.”

