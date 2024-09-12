37 RSIPF officers are farewell during a parade in Honiara

Thirty-seven officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) are farewelled during a parade at Rove police headquarters in Honiara today 12 September 2024.

Out of that thirty-seven retired police officers thirty-two are male officers and 5 female officers. Most of the female retired officers from the provinces while only one from Rove police headquarters.

The retired police officers in the provinces their Provincial Police Commanders (PPC) will organise a similar program for them in their provincial level.

A good number of RSIPF officers from Honiara City Police and Rove police headquarters have attended the parade to witness the farewell parade of their colleague retired police officers.

Supervising RSIPF Commissioner Matanga said, “This parade today we come here to commemorate the good work rendered by our retired police officers who will be leaving us. I would like to thank the retired police officers for the well-done job during their time with the RSIPF organisation.”

Supervising Commissioner Matanga said, “Being a police officer in Solomon Island is not that easy a job one may think. The challenges we have been facing with infrastructure and resources to do policing are very challenging.”

Commissioner Matanga said, “You have proven to the people of this country and RSIPF organisation that you have done a good job in terms of providing service to our people with limited resources available to do your job. Thumbs up retired officers for the good job done.”

Ms. Matanga said, “I have no words to express my gratitude for the marvellous job done during your time. You have done it and I must appreciate you for that well-done job and hope for your next chapter in your life.”

“You have done it this far and this is where I would like to thank your families for the support rendered behind you to reach this far. It’s not easy but you have overcome those challenges with the organisation with that support from your families,” Commissioner Matanga said.

Retirees representative, Former Director National Traffic Department (NTD) Superintendent William Foufaka said, “Serving the nation is the most satisfying thing in my career.”

Director Foufaka said, “The security of our people is priority number one for me in the time I have spent with RSIPF. Nothing is more satisfying than providing security for the people in this country.”

Mr. Foufaka also acknowledged the RSIPF Executive and rank and file for providing guidance and mentoring them during their time with the RSIPF organisation.

Commissioner Ms. Matanga was given the honour to inspect the parade of the retired police officers during the program.

Supervising Commissioner of police Ms. Juanita Matanga give her key note address to the retirees during the parade conducted at Rove police headquarters

RSIPF Officers on parade to farewell retirees

Some of the retired officers during the farewell parade

Left-Inspector Clive Talo receive his certificate of appreciation from Supervising Commissioner of police Ms. Juanita Matanga during the parade at Rove police headquarters

Left-Staff Sergeant Hudson Manuvao receive his certificate of appreciation from Assistant Commissioner National Operation Ms. Evelyn Thugea

Left-Sergent Robert Malo receive his certificate of appreciation from Assistant Commissioner National Capital and Crime Prevention Mr. Simpson Pogeava

: Left-Constable Frank Tiri receive his certificate of appreciation from Assistant Commissioner National Capital and Crime Prevention Mr. Simpson Pogeava

RSIPF Officers on parade give three happy cheers for the retirees

Retired officers during the farewell parade

Former Director National Traffic Department, Superintendent William Foufaka give his keynote address at the police club

Staff Sergeant Mary Maneforu interviewed by mainstream media during the program at the police club in Rove

