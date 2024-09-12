Anti-Counterfeit Electronics and Automobiles Packaging Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues

Anti-Counterfeit Electronics and Automobiles Packaging Market to Reach $24.2 Billion, Globally, by 2020

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report by Allied Market Research, titled, World Anti-Counterfeit Electronics and Automobiles Packaging Market Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 -2020", forecasts the global anti-counterfeit electronics and automobiles packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2015 to 2020. Hologram technology would dominate the authentication packaging technology market and is expected to reach $8.0 billion in 2020.Advanced technology in tracking, and adoption of item level RFID technologies are the major factors that drive the market growth. Other factors responsible for the anti-counterfeit electronics and automobiles packaging market growth are rising awareness of the consumers about anti-counterfeit technologies and rising government regulations and efforts laid on eradicating the electronic counterfeit products in various developed and developing nations. On the other hand, high cost associated with implementation of product identification (anti-counterfeit) setups and impact of anti-counterfeit products on product distribution process are likely to restrain the anti-counterfeit electronics and automobiles packaging market report.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/690 To provide a detailed market assessment, the report segments the global anti-counterfeit (electronics and automobiles) market on the basis of technology and geography. The technology segment market is categorized into ink & dyes, holograms, watermarks, taggants, and track and trace packaging technologies. Inks & dyes and holograms were the leading technology segments, collectively accounting for around three-fourths of the market in 2014.The high value of counterfeiting has spiked the demand of anti-counterfeit technologies within these industries. Additionally, factors such as advanced tracking technologies and adoption of RFID technology is also contributing to the growth of this market.Moreover, the increasing consumers awareness about counterfeit products and rising government efforts to counter electronic and automotive counterfeiting in developed as well as developing nations is supplementing the market growth. However, high cost associated with implementation of product identification setups and impact of anti-counterfeit products on distribution process would limit the market growth.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/690 Conventional authentication technologies such as holograms, inks and dyes are the highest revenue generator in the global anti-counterfeit electronics and automobiles packaging market owing to their economic pricing and ease of application.Track and trace technologies are gaining popularity as potential solution for product tracking and authentication.Barcode is one of the leading technology in track and trace solution and is widely used across electronics industry.Key findings of the study:Inks & dyes and holograms collectively accounted for about 91.2% of the revenue generated in 2014RFID technology market segment would grow with highest rate during the forecast period, owing to its accuracy and multiple applicationsNorth America will continue to lead the global anti-counterfeit packaging (electronics and automobiles) market, closely followed by Europe, all through to the forecast periodTechnologies have a significant impact on the global anti-counterfeit packaging (electronics and automobiles) market. The advent of novel technologies leads to introduction of new and advanced product lines in anti-counterfeit packaging market.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-counterfeit-electronics-and-automobiles-packaging-market/purchase-options In order to gain the maximum market share, key leaders of the anti-counterfeit packaging (electronics and automobiles) market have adopted product launch as a key growth strategy, which is proved to be highly successful for this market. Key companies profiled in this report are, Alien Technology Corp., AlpVision, Zebra Technologies Corp., Avery Dennison Corp., Giesecke & Devrient (G&D), Impinj Incorporation, Datamax-O'Neil (Honeywell), Applied DNA Science, InkSure Technologies Inc.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 