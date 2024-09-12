Forest Living by Wei Zhih Chen and An Ting Liu Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Forest Living

Taiwanese Design Duo Wei Zhih Chen and An Ting Liu Recognized for Exceptional Residential House Design in Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected international design competition, has announced Wei Zhih Chen and An Ting Liu as Silver winners in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for their outstanding work titled "Forest Living." This prestigious recognition highlights the duo's exceptional talent and their significant contribution to the field of interior design.Forest Living is a residential house design that showcases the designers' deep understanding of the connection between interior spaces and the natural environment. The design's relevance to current trends in sustainable living and biophilic design makes it a standout project that resonates with both industry professionals and environmentally conscious homeowners.The award-winning design distinguishes itself through its harmonious integration of natural elements and materials, such as fair-faced concrete and wood, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The strategic use of large floor-to-ceiling windows blurs the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces, immersing residents in the stunning natural surroundings of Ali Mountain.The recognition bestowed upon Forest Living by the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Wei Zhih Chen and An Ting Liu's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This achievement is expected to inspire the duo and their team at Cheng He Design Studio to continue exploring innovative design solutions that prioritize sustainability, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.Forest Living was brought to life by the talented team at Cheng He Design Studio, including Wei Zhih Chen and An Ting Liu, who led the design process, and a group of skilled technicians, cabinet makers, and legal consultants who contributed to the project's success.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Forest Living design at the following URL:About Wei Zhih Chen and An Ting LiuWei Zhih Chen and An Ting Liu are the founding members of Cheng He Design Studio, established in 2016 in Taiwan. The studio is composed of a passionate group of designers specializing in architecture, construction, and interior design. As a professional team of interior designers, they are dedicated to delivering exceptional turnkey projects, with team members including licensed interior designers, qualified engineering management technicians, system cabinet makers, and legal consultants.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. This prestigious award acknowledges creations that are not only visually appealing but also highly functional, reflecting the designer's profound expertise and skill. Silver A' Design Award recipients are celebrated for their role in elevating industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their original innovations and notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria specific to the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, including innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, design consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, design longevity, accessibility standards compliance, incorporation of technology, space optimization, project management skills, safety considerations, and adaptability of design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, renowned furniture manufacturers, and influential brands, the award provides an opportunity for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries since 2008, with participation open to entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Through its philanthropic mission, the A' Design Award seeks to motivate designers and brands to develop exceptional products and projects that positively impact the global community. By recognizing and celebrating these remarkable achievements on an international stage, the A' Design Award not only honors the creative minds behind these innovations but also promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesigncontest.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.