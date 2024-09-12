PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release

September 11, 2024 Bong Go urges Alice Guo to tell the truth; reaffirms opposition to POGOs Senator Christopher "Bong" Go pressed dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo to provide the truth during a public hearing on Monday, September 9, conducted by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality. The hearing was held to investigate Guo's citizenship, alleged involvement in illegal activities and attempted escape from the law. "We are here today to find out the truth," said Go, urging Guo to fully cooperate. "Tandaan natin na ang katotohanan lang ang kakampi at puprotekta sayo, Ms. Alice Guo. Huwag mong sayangin 'yung oportunidad na ibinibigay sayo namin dito sa Senado. Just tell the truth. 'Yung totoo lamang po." Go expressed concern over Guo's evasiveness, citing the spread of various rumors and conspiracy theories that falsely implicated even former President Rodrigo Duterte. "Kasi dahil sa pagiging evasive mo, 'yung mga nakaraan hanggang ngayon, kung anu-ano na pong mga insinuations, haka-haka, tsismis, at conspiracy theories ang kumakalat. Marami na pong nadadamay na mga inosente. Pati po si former President Duterte ay kinokonekta sa iyo," said Go. "Ayoko na sana bigyan ng panahon ang mga tsismis pero since nandito ka na, at cited in contempt ka na, ayaw mo rin naman sagutin mga tanong ng mga kasamahan ko rito -- mabuti nang klaruhin mo na ang iba't ibang mga alegasyon, tutal di naman ito connected sa mga kaso mo," he added. Go clarified that his intent is not to defend former President Rodrigo Duterte, but to seek the truth especially amid numerous legal cases and issues connected to Guo. "Sa pagkakilala ko sa kanya, knowing former President Duterte for the longest time, when he was still the mayor of Davao, hindi talaga pumapayag ng iligal 'yun," Go explained, recalling an incident in which Duterte had sternly warned businessman Michael Yang against engaging in illegal activities. "Sinabihan niya 'yan: Kapag nagnegosyo ka ng iligal dito, ibabaon kita nang buhay dito," Go recalled. Go also emphasized Duterte's consistent stance against illegal activities, even during his presidency. "Lalo na noong naging Presidente po siya, ayaw niya ng iligal sa kanyang pamumuno. Ako rin po mismo ay saksi rito." "For the record po, lahat ng gumagamit ng pangalan niya o ng pamilya niya, o malapit sa kanya, parati niyang sinasabi, consider it denied! Huwag kayong maniwala, kasi marami talagang gumagamit ng pangalan noong panahon na nasa pamumuno pa siya. Marami pong mga name-dropper... Huwag ho kayo maniwala. Kapag ginagamit po ang pangalan, masama po ang intensyon niyan," he added. Regarding Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO), Go reiterated his strong opposition to it especially since peace and order in the country have already been compromised. "At ako po'y mismo noon pa, against po ako sa POGO. Pag apektado na po ang peace and order, for the record, ayaw ko talaga ng POGO. Lalung-lalo na po kapag naghahasik na po sila ng lagim, d'yan po mismo sa mga condominium, dito sa may malapit lang sa atin. Nagkakalat sa mga condo, naghahasik ng lagim," he stated. "Kapag compromised na po ang peace and order, ako mismo ayaw ko po, I'm against sa POGO. Matagal ko na pong sinasabi yan," he added. Guo, who has faced multiple legal battles including graft charges and questions over her citizenship, has been accused of being a Chinese spy and is currently under investigation for her alleged role in criminal activities. Despite these accusations, Guo's responses during the Senate probe remained evasive, prompting calls from legislators for her to fully disclose the truth. "At lastly, to Miss Alice, kung may intensyon ka pang magsabi ng totoo dito, please lang po, sabihin mo na 'yan lahat. 'Yung totoo lamang po," Go urged. "Kung rerespetuhin ka pa dito, huwag kang maging evasive. Sabihin mo lang yung totoo, 'wag kang tumakas, 'wag kang magsinungaling. Just tell the truth, yung totoo lamang po," concluded Go.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.