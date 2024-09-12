The Activity of "Unique Landscape in Jiangxi " Shines in Hong Kong and Macao

NANCHANG, China, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 3, the 2024 "Unique Landscape in Jiangxi" Cultural and Tourism Promotion Month in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) was officially launched. The launch ceremony and a tourism promotional event were held in Hong Kong SAR. On September 5, a similar promotional event was successfully held in Macao SAR, showcasing a variety of tourism routes featuring natural landscapes, ceramic culture, Hakka culture, and more.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

To enhance the brand influence of "Unique Landscape in Jiangxi" and attract tourists to Jiangxi, the province introduced its natural scenery, cultural heritage, and tourism products to Hong Kong and Macao. This created a platform for tourism enterprises from the three regions to engage in cooperation and opened a window for Hong Kong and Macao residents to get closer to Jiangxi.

At the launch ceremony, artistic performances rich in Jiangxi's local color vividly showcased the unique charm of Jiangxi's culture. The activity also introduced exclusive tourism promotion offers for Hong Kong and Macao residents, including the "Dragon Travels - Happy Tour in Jiangxi" favorable policy (according to which, people born in the Year of the Chinese Dragon can enjoy free admission to scenic spots in Jiangxi during their birthday month), nearly 140 favorable policies from 110 scenic spots in Jiangxi, and 33 special packages from 17 five-star hotels.

Mei Yi, Director General of Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, noted in her speech that Jiangxi, Hong Kong, and Macao are becoming increasingly important tourist destinations and sources for one another. The three regions have accomplished significant cooperation in various fields such as cultural exchange and heritage protection. This activity will enhance Jiangxi's cultural and tourism visibility and reputation in Hong Kong and Macao, and help residents here to learn more about Jiangxi. It will also promote mutual resource sharing, tourist exchanges, and channel cooperation between tourism enterprises in Jiangxi, Hong Kong, and Macao, further boosting cultural and tourism collaboration.

Li Dahong, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of the Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group, pointed out that as the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area continues, the ties between Jiangxi and Hong Kong have become closer, with exchanges across various fields becoming more frequent. Many Hong Kong tourists travel north along the Dongjiang River to enjoy the diverse scenery and culture of Jiangxi. He believed that this special promotional event will further facilitate cultural and tourism cooperation between the two regions, promoting mutual development and achieving win-win results.

During the activity, the "Unique Landscape in Jiangxi" Jiangxi Culture and Tourism (Hong Kong, Macao) Promotion Center was established, and cooperation agreements were signed between major travel agencies in Jiangxi and China Travel Service (Hong Kong) Limited.

Ng Hei-on (or Wu Xi'an in Mandarin pronunciation), Vice Chairman of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong, noted that the Hong Kong tourism sector places great importance on cooperating with Jiangxi's cultural and tourism authorities. As promotional efforts between Jiangxi and Hong Kong have been intensified, the industry has clearly felt the space for exchanges and cooperation is broadening and new vitality is injected into the high-quality development of tourism in both regions.

The Macao event, as part of the 2024 "Unique Landscape in Jiangxi" Cultural and Tourism Promotion Month series, also highlighted many aspects of Jiangxi's tourism resources, including its red (revolutionary), green (eco-environmental), and ancient cultures. Four themed study tour routes were introduced, offering an immersive experience of Jiangxi's unique charm. In addition, Jiangxi launched several preferential policies for Hong Kong and Macao, covering discounts on admission tickets, accommodation, and more, ensuring that the initiative to attract tourists to Jiangxi is fully implemented.

Hsu Yiu-ming (or Xu Yaoming in Mandarin pronunciation), Deputy Director of the Macao SAR Government Tourism Office, stated that Jiangxi and Macao have long maintained good tourism interactions. This promotional event gave Macao residents a multi-dimensional understanding of Jiangxi's cultural and tourism resources, further promoting exchanges and visits between the two regions. He looked forward to deepening cooperation with Jiangxi in more areas and exploring new paths and opportunities for tourism development.

Chen Jimin, President of the Macao Jiangxi Association, expressed that the two regions could further deepen cooperation by focusing on cultural tourism. This could involve enhancing collaboration in scientific research, industry exchanges, and youth interactions.

Source: Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

Contact person: Mr. Wong, Tel: 86-10-63074558

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.