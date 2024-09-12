Wireless Display Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues By 2030

Wireless Display Market

Global Wireless Display Market to Reach $9.71 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for wireless display innovations, increase in the use of smart TVs, tablets, smartphones, and computers, and surge in demand for OTT media services propel the wireless display market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wireless display market generated $3.64 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $9.71 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.The rise in demand for wireless display technologies, the increase in the use of smart computing devices, such as smartphones, TVs, tablets, and computers, and the surge in demand for OTT media services drive the growth of the global wireless display market. On the other hand, the high manufacturing costs of wireless displays are expected to hinder the growth. On the contrary, government initiatives and strategies adopted by market players in the future.Download Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 340+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14614 COVID-19 Scenario:- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused workforce & travel restrictions, disrupted the supply chain, interrupted production, and reduced demand in many sectors. The decline in construction projects is anticipated to hinder the wireless display market growth.- Reduction in the production by OEMs and decline in demand for electronic devices has hampered the wireless display market.- As the vaccine campaigns are initiated around the globe, the recovery from the pandemic is expected to get better, especially in regions such as North America and Europe.The report segments the global wireless display market based on technology protocol, offering, application, and region.Based on the application, the consumer segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the healthcare segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2030.Interested in Procuring the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14614 Based on offering, the hardware segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, contributing to around four-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the software & services segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021-2030.Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. The same region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.9% from 2021-2030.Key players of the global wireless display market analyzed in the research include Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., Roku, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Marvell Semiconductor Group Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor, MediaTek Inc., NETGEAR, Inc., and Amazon.com, Inc.Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, that provides comprehensive reports about the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

