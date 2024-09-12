Solomon Islands first High Commissioner to the Republic of India presented the written copies of his Credentials to the Honourable President of India.

H.E Anthony Makabo welcomed by the Honourable President Smt. Droupadi Murmu before the bilateral session.

Honourable President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, H.E Anthony Makabo and Second Secy Jones Taungani Soreh during the Bilateral Session.

Solomon Islands first High Commissioner to the Republic of India His Excellency Anthony Makabo, presented the written copies of his Credentials to the Honourable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on Friday 6th September 2024, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace, New Delhi. This Credential Ceremony marks the fulfilment of all protocol related procedures, with this formal accreditation of H.E Anthony Makabo, he can now exercise and request courtesy calls to Indian dignitaries like the Vice President, Ministers in the External Affairs Ministry and the Foreign Secretary, Chief Minister of Delhi, Lt. Governor of Delhi and other high-level dignitaries of the host country. Thus, this event truly symbolizes another milestone in the diplomatic and bilateral relation between the Governments of India and Solomon Islands.

During the bilateral session, the Honourable President congratulated His Excellency Anthony Makabo, as the first Solomon Islands High Commissioner to be stationed in New Delhi, after the successful establishment of the new mission in 2023. The Honourable President also commended the existing friendly relations and on-going cooperation between India, Solomon Islands and both its peoples.

H.E Anthony Makabo took time during the bilateral session to firstly convey the greetings of His Excellency, the Governor General of Solomon Islands on behalf of the Government and good people of Solomon Islands to the Honourable President Smt. Droupadi Murmu.

H.E Anthony Makabo also praised and conveyed appreciation to the Government and people of India for the numerous support and financial assistance bestowed to Solomon Islands in the fields of health and medicine, education and information technology, the logistical support towards the recent Pacific Games 2023, and the financial support for the Solomon Islands National University Forestry Campus Relocation Project.

H.E Anthony Makabo further acknowledged the Government of India for the commitment and pledges announced during the recent 3rd Forum India Pacific Island Countries (FIPIC) in 2023, and reiterated the Solomon Islands Government’s intent to fully utilize these opportunities going forward.

H.E Anthony Makabo in his concluding remarks, assured the Honourable President that as the first High Commissioner to the Republic of India, his ultimate goal is to best promote and strengthen the existing friendly relation between India and Solomon Islands, and to work hand in hand with the Indian Government and competent authorities to fulfil the development aspirations of Solomon Islands.

