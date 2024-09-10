Readout of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division’s Meeting with Muslim, Arab, Sikh, South Asian and Hindu Community Stakeholders

The Justice Department yesterday convened its quarterly interagency meeting with Muslim, Arab, Sikh, South Asian and Hindu community stakeholders. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland provided remarks with those at the meeting, underscoring the department’s commitment to addressing hate crimes. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division outlined relevant enforcement efforts across the department and highlighted actions to prevent and combat discrimination and hate crimes. Assistant Secretary of Education Catherine Lhamon in the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights also addressed the attendees and highlighted efforts to ensure safe learning environments at schools, colleges and universities.

Justice Department leadership, including representatives from the Civil Rights Division, FBI, Community Relations Service and Office of Justice Programs, heard from participating organizations about campus safety and civil rights protections for demonstrators, efforts to protect voting rights and actions to address employment discrimination. Representatives from other federal government agencies were also in attendance, including Officer Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia of the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and others from the Departments of Labor and State, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

Combating hate crimes, protecting religious freedom and addressing claims of discrimination are among the division’s top priorities. Yesterday’s meeting represents the department’s ongoing efforts to engage with organizations and stakeholders on issues affecting Muslim, Arab, Sikh, South Asian and Hindu communities.

The department has continued to prosecute hate crimes, including recent cases involving a Kentucky man who was charged with brandishing a gun and threatening a Palestinian American and Muslim man at a restaurant, a New Jersey man for sending threatening letters containing racist, anti-Muslim and antisemitic language and imagery to businesses, schools, synagogues and individuals for the purpose of instilling fear in the community and the leaders of the Terrorgram Collective, a transnational terrorist group for using digital platforms to solicit others to engage in hate crimes and terrorist attacks against immigrants and other groups based on hate-fueled bigotry and white supremacy.

In March, the department hosted community safety webinars for Muslim, Arab and Palestinian community stakeholders, during which the department released resource documents designed to help the public better understand federal civil rights laws, including laws that prohibit violence and discrimination on the basis of religion and national origin, and protections afforded by the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, a law that prohibits discriminatory land use decisions, and Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in public accommodations.

If you believe that you or someone else experienced religious or national origin discrimination, you can report a civil rights violation online at civilrights.justice.gov. If you believe you are a victim or a witness of a hate crime, you can report it to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting a tip at tips.fbi.gov. Learn more about the department’s work on hate crimes here.