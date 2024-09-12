Media Advisory: Attorney General Lopez to Present Maui Wildfire Phase Two Report

HONOLULU, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

Attorney General Anne Lopez and the Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI) will announce the Maui Wildfire Phase Two Report findings and present a science- and evidence-based analysis of the state and county’s response. The presentation highlights key findings and analysis about weather, fuel, and infrastructure conditions; describes communications, incident management, fire suppression and evacuation efforts; and details the impact of the fire on Lahaina’s built environment.

When:

Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. HST

Where:

Territorial Building, 425 King St., Honolulu

If attending in person, please allow 30 minutes of extra time as you will be required to check in outside at the front steps. You will be escorted to the news conference room. (Advance RSVP is requested. See further instructions below.)

Who:

Attorney General Anne Lopez

Steve Kerber, Ph.D., PE, Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI) vice president and executive director (FSRI is part of the UL Research Institutes)

Derek Alkonis, FSRI research program manager

Ciara W.K. Kahahane, Deputy Attorney General, (lead attorney coordinating investigation)

Details: This event is for invited guests and media only. Credentialed members of the media are invited to participate in person. For media unable to attend in person, the news conference will be livestreamed on the Department of the Attorney General Facebook page. Cable viewers on O‘ahu will be able to tune in via ‘Ōlelo Channel 55. Anyone can view the channel on its website here and through its Facebook and YouTube channels. (A link to a clean feed will be provided by ‘Ōlelo to the LIVEU Hawaii broadcast pool. National outlets can contact their LIVEU representative and ask to connect to the LIVEU Hawaii broadcast pool).

All journalists are asked to RSVP. Those attending remotely may send questions in advance or submit them during the news conference via text (use the contact information for Toni Schwartz below).

Media planning to attend should send your name and news organization by 4 pm Thursday (9/12) to Toni.E.Schwartz@hawaii.gov.

Note: Parking is limited to metered parking and nearby parking structures. Please plan to arrive 30 minutes early to account for parking time, front entrance security screening and escort, and equipment setup.

Media Contacts: Dave Day Special Assistant to the Attorney General Office: 808-586-1284 Email: david.d.day@hawaii.gov Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General Office: 808-586-1252 Cell: 808-379-9249 Email: Toni.E.Schwartz@hawaii.gov Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov

