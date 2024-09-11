U.S. Chamber Endorses Larry Hogan for U.S. Senate in Maryland

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Governor Larry Hogan to represent Maryland in the U.S. Senate. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

U.S. Chamber Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley joined Governor Hogan at an event at Route One Apparel in Towson, Maryland to reiterate the Chamber’s strong support for his commitment to growing the U.S. economy and supporting America’s entrepreneurs and businesses.

“Governor Hogan has a proven track record as an independent voice that can bring both parties together on policies to support greater economic growth, higher wages, and more opportunities for all Marylanders. Now more than ever, we need his leadership in Washington,” said Bradley. “The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse his candidacy for U.S. Senate, and we look forward to continuing to work with him to make investments in infrastructure and education, reform our tax code, and support entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout Maryland and across the United States.”

“As a lifelong small business owner, I’m honored to have the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce," said Hogan. "Marylanders and Americans are struggling with high prices, but we’ve already shown a better path forward. In the Senate, I will work across the aisle to get our economy moving and make life more affordable."

