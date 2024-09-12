Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4005677

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: September 11, 2024, at approximately 1533 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shunpike Road, Mount Holly, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Lance Bussino

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont

(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/11/2024, at approximately 1533 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight at a residence in Mount Holly.

Through investigation it was determined Lance Bussino damaged property that he had no right to and caused bodily injury to a person whom he was previously in a relationship with. Bussino was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Bussino was later released on conditions of release to include appearing at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division at a later date.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes, attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/12/2024 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.