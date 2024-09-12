Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Unlawful Mischief
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4005677
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: September 11, 2024, at approximately 1533 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shunpike Road, Mount Holly, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Lance Bussino
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont
(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/11/2024, at approximately 1533 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight at a residence in Mount Holly.
Through investigation it was determined Lance Bussino damaged property that he had no right to and caused bodily injury to a person whom he was previously in a relationship with. Bussino was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Bussino was later released on conditions of release to include appearing at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division at a later date.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes, attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/12/2024 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
