H.R. 7869, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Retirement Technical Corrections Act of 2024

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2024-2029 2024-2034 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 12 29 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 12 29 Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 * not estimated Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $2.5 billion Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes Mandate Effects Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $5 billion Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Contains private-sector mandate? No * = between zero and $500,000. The bill would Allow certain Customs and Border Protection Officers to retire with an increased retirement benefit

Make those officers eligible for an annuity that would treat their years of service similarly to the treatment of time in service for federal law enforcement officers and firefighters Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Larger retirement annuities for certain Customs and Border Protection Officers

Retroactive revisions and adjustments to the annuities of affected officers who retire before enactment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.