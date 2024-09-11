Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,966 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 7869, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Retirement Technical Corrections Act of 2024

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2024

2024-2029

2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

12

29

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0

12

29

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

0

*

not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

< $2.5 billion

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

< $5 billion

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

The bill would
  • Allow certain Customs and Border Protection Officers to retire with an increased retirement benefit
  • Make those officers eligible for an annuity that would treat their years of service similarly to the treatment of time in service for federal law enforcement officers and firefighters
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Larger retirement annuities for certain Customs and Border Protection Officers
  • Retroactive revisions and adjustments to the annuities of affected officers who retire before enactment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 7869, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Retirement Technical Corrections Act of 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more