H.R. 4823, American FIRST Act of 2023

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2024-2029 2024-2034 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 29 63 Revenues 0 2 -14 Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 27 77 Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 0 0 Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $2.5 billion Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes Mandate Effects Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $5 billion Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Contains private-sector mandate? Yes, Under Threshold The bill would Require additional reporting from federal financial agencies about the implementation of recommended policies and executive orders, interactions with international organizations on climate issues, and interactions with nongovernmental international organizations.

Remove the vice chairman for supervision designation at the Federal Reserve

Impose a private-sector mandate Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Additional administrative costs for federal financial agencies

