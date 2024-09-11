H.R. 4823, American FIRST Act of 2023
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2024
2024-2029
2024-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
29
63
Revenues
0
2
-14
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
27
77
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
0
0
0
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $2.5 billion
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $5 billion
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
Yes, Under Threshold
The bill would
- Require additional reporting from federal financial agencies about the implementation of recommended policies and executive orders, interactions with international organizations on climate issues, and interactions with nongovernmental international organizations.
- Remove the vice chairman for supervision designation at the Federal Reserve
- Impose a private-sector mandate
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Additional administrative costs for federal financial agencies
