H.R. 4823, American FIRST Act of 2023

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2024

2024-2029

2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

29

63

Revenues

0

2

-14

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0

27

77

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

0

0

0

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

< $2.5 billion

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

< $5 billion

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

Yes, Under Threshold

The bill would
  • Require additional reporting from federal financial agencies about the implementation of recommended policies and executive orders, interactions with international organizations on climate issues, and interactions with nongovernmental international organizations.
  • Remove the vice chairman for supervision designation at the Federal Reserve
  • Impose a private-sector mandate
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Additional administrative costs for federal financial agencies

