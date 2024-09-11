Nasdaq Announces End of Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date August 30, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of August 30, 2024, short interest in 3,037 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 12,296,040,928 shares compared with 12,277,781,936 shares in 3,037 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of August 15, 2024. The end of August short interest represent 3.38 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 2.62 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,668 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,103,446,709 shares at the end of the settlement date of August 30, 2024 compared with 2,136,281,640 shares in 1,669 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.27 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.51.

In summary, short interest in all 4,705 Nasdaq® securities totaled 14,399,487,637 shares at the August 30, 2024 settlement date, compared with 4,706 issues and 14,414,063,576 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.72 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.36 days for the previous reporting period.





The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

