CONTRAFLAM® One Delivers a New Standard in Sustainable Fire-Resistive Glass

CONTRAFLAM® One showcased in a university library, providing ideal daylighting for occupants. HYBRIDCORE™ Technology is what makes CONTRAFLAM® One clearer, lighter, and more sustainable than any other fire-resistive glass on the market. CONTRAFLAM One is “Made in the USA”, manufactured in Faribault, Minnesota.

Vetrotech Saint-Gobain North America Promotes Its Latest Innovation in Honor of Zero Emissions Day and Decarbonization Strategies

As a business serving this industry, Vetrotech Saint-Gobain North America embraces Zero Emissions Day by engineering, manufacturing, and promoting products that support a more sustainable future.” — Michael Miller, National Sales Manager

FARIBAULT, MN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- September 21 is Zero Emissions Day, an annual observance created to raise awareness of the impact of carbon emissions, advocate for the reduction of fossil fuel usage, and promote renewable energy.ZeDay, as it’s also known, is a prime opportunity for the architectural community to pause and focus on its decarbonization strategies. As a business that serves this industry, Vetrotech Saint-Gobain North America embraces the mission of Zero Emissions Day by engineering, manufacturing, and promoting products that support a more sustainable future.CONTRAFLAMOne is Vetrotech’s newest answer to today’s call for building products that empower architects to design more responsibly. A prime example of product development led by sustainable innovation, CONTRAFLAM One is a single-chamber fire-rated glass that features up to 35% less embodied carbon than comparable 120-minute rated products.This makes it a highly sustainable fire-resistive glass product that also combines elevated performance and aesthetics over conventional multi-chamber and multi-laminate options.LOWER EMBODIED CARBON BY REDUCING AMOUNT OF GLASS USEDEmbodied carbon represents the carbon emissions released during the lifecycle of a building material, from the extraction of the raw materials needed for production to processing and disposal of waste at the end of its useful life. Between 65% and 85% of total embodied carbon emissions are produced during the production phase.CONTRAFLAM One is the result of Vetrotech’s three-step approach to reducing carbon emissions during the production phase. The steps include emissions tracking, reducing emissions through production enhancements, and purchasing renewable energy certificates. Efforts to lower carbon emissions at each stage help building professionals reduce embodied carbon to improve their own decarbonization efforts and align with LEED v4.1 requirements.FURTHER REDUCED EMBODIED CARBON BY GREENING OUR ELECTRICITYVetrotech's efforts to mitigate carbon emissions include rigorous emissions tracking, the implementation of internal measures to reduce emissions, and the strategic acquisition of Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) to offset remaining emissions. The Saint-Gobain North America Glass Campus in Faribault, Minnesota, which produces the CONTRAFLAM One, extended its REC contract through 2029 to ensure its manufacturing processes are powered by 100% renewable wind energy, marking another step towards the company's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. RECs symbolize 1 MWh of renewable electricity generated.REDUCING WASTE TO LANDFILL THROUGH RECYCLINGVetrotech has long championed carbon emission reduction and sustainability as core values that guide its business practices. In addition to product innovations, Vetrotech has reduced frame waste by 80% at its Faribault manufacturing facility with the help of local partner Infinite Recycled Technologies (IRT). With the partnership of IRT, Vetrotech has nearly doubled the amount of frame scrap recycled over the previous year. IRT is also part of a nationwide circular economy initiative that recycles glass scrap (cullet) from the Faribault campus, which is shared with SageGlass and numerous other Saint-Gobain North America facilities to repurpose it into the group’s insulation products.Zero Emissions Day is an ideal opportunity for the architectural design community to explore products like CONTRAFLAM One and concepts like circular economy to better understand where and how manufacturers like Vetrotech model sustainability and support the sustainability strategies of others. The company encourages the community to use this day to learn more about how its manufacturing processes and products contribute to environmental and community health and to review Vetrotech Saint-Gobain North America’s Sustainability Commitments . Those interested can also learn more about glass recycling in a circular economy by watching Journey to 2030.ABOUT VETROTECH SAINT-GOBAINVetrotech Saint-Gobain North America is a member of the Saint-Gobain Group specializing in the development, production and distribution of sustainable fire-rated safety glass for the commercial sector.As a world leader and pioneer in glazed protective solutions for more than 40 years, people’s safety comes first at Vetrotech: the company is an advocate of making living places more secure and accepts no compromise in compliance with regulations or standards.To this end, Vetrotech produces fire-rated glass and framing products adapted to any architectural need, blending into the environment while providing the places where we live, work, learn or gather with the highest standard of safety and security for the peace of mind of all the stakeholders.Vetrotech provides project-bound design assistance to address any kind of risk scenario or threat level. With seven production sites on three continents and more than 1,000 employees worldwide, Vetrotech ensures trusted support and reliable supply to customers in more than 60 countries through its regional sales offices spread across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.vetrotech.com/en-us and LinkedIn ABOUT SAINT-GOBAINWorldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group’s commitment is guided by its purpose, “MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.• €47.9 billion in sales in 2023• 160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries• Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit http://www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on X @saintgobain.

