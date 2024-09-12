HOUSTON-BASED PROPEL AIR FANS ANNOUNCES CUTTING-EDGE LARGE INDUSTRIAL FAN – THE MODEL 2 – FOR INDOOR AND OUTDOOR USE

Joseph Kho of Propel Air Fans Propel Air Fans Model 2

Propel Air Fans has announced the launch of a new product, a first-of-its-kind large industrial standing fan for indoor and outdoor use called the Model 2.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston-based Propel Air Fans today announced the launch of a new product, a first-of-its-kind large industrial standing fan for indoor and outdoor use called the Model 2.The ground-mounted, water-resistant fan – with five aluminum blades ranging in size from 10 to 16 feet – is designed with an adjustable height setting that makes it an ideal use target for parks and other types of outdoor gathering spaces and event venues.“The Propel Air Model 2 represents a natural progression for the company and serves as a way for us to diversify our fan offerings and give current and future customers multiple cost-effective options to best suit their commercial cooling needs,” Kho said. He added, “We are the only company in the industry that offers this type of reverse mount standing fan, which is designed to appeal to a number of different users seeking large-scale, comprehensive cooling solutions at an affordable price point.”Propel Air Fans, which is owned-and-operated in Stafford by thirty-four-year-old entrepreneur Joseph Kho, is now expanding its line of fan offerings, which also includes the only commercial grade large industrial fan in the industry with a built-in LED light – the Model 1.The company’s easy-to-install, low maintenance and whisper-quiet flagship fan features five blades that can span 10 to 24 feet; in addition to those attractive elements, Propel Air offers an incomparable 11-year warranty on the Model 1, which is made possible in part by a permanent magnet synchronous motor that moves on an electric magnet current – rather than a traditional and heavy belt-or-gear-driven motor.In addition to the Model 1 and the new-to-market Model 2, Propel Air Fans will soon be ramping up production of its Model 3 directional fan, which will be available in small-to-extra-large profiles. While the fans are assembled in Houston, the majority of parts come from Taiwan. Kho hopes that he will be able to bring the manufacturing of the motors to Houston within the next three years.Alongside its focus on innovation, Propel Air Fans prides itself on being a high-touch business that works closely with clients, among them Porsche Sugar Land and the University of Houston, to create custom solutions that optimize fan placement in spaces. “Ultimately, Propel Air Fans is committed to solving complex cooling problems with its products in order to ensure maximum comfort where it was previously a challenge to achieve,” Kho concluded.# # #ABOUT PROPEL AIR FANSEstablished in 2019, Propel Air Fans is built upon the core belief that keeping cool should not be a luxury that is unaffordable. Propel Air sets a goal to make a product that improves the lives of those without proper airflow. Propel Air's purpose is to ensure that a desired space is a place that is cool and enjoyable. The company offers two large industrial fans, the Model 1 and the Model 2, for commercial use. Based in the Houston suburb of Stafford, Propel Air Fans operates out of a state-of-the-art facility at 12842 Murphy Rd. For more information, please visit www.propelairfans.com or call 346-419-3959.

