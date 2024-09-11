IRS Information Technology Supervisor Pleads Guilty to Accepting Bribes from Government Subcontractor Whom He Attempted to Extort

A Maryland man pleaded guilty yesterday to accepting cash bribes in exchange for helping acquaintances and their businesses procure and continue work on subcontracts with the IRS.

According to court documents, Satbir Thukral, 62, of Germantown, worked for the IRS as a computer engineer and supervised various information technology contracts. In September 2018, Company 1 began working on a subcontract for the IRS that Thukral supervised. Starting in October 2018, Thukral sought cash payments from Company 1’s owner, Individual 1, constituting a portion of the earnings from Company 1’s work on the IRS subcontract. Between 2018 and 2020, Individual 1 made multiple cash payments to Thukral totaling more than $120,000. In February 2021, when Individual 1 told Thukral that Individual 1 would not pay any more money, Thukral attempted to extort Individual 1 by threatening that Individual 1 would suffer economic consequences if the payments did not continue. In early February 2023, Individual 1 recorded an in-person meeting with Thukral at the direction of law enforcement. During the meeting, Individual 1 told Thukral that the FBI had asked about bank withdrawals that Individual 1 had made to pay Thukral, and Thukral instructed Individual 1 to lie to the FBI about the nature of the cash withdrawals. Later that same day, to assist and induce Individual 1 to lie to the FBI and to further the concealment of the payments, Thukral returned a portion of the proceeds that Thukral had received from Individual 1.

In a separate scheme, in July 2022, Thukral received approximately $2,800 in cash from a manager at a prime contractor with the IRS. The manager made the payment, in part, in return for Thukral’s facilitating the continued employment of two underqualified individuals at two other IRS subcontractors with whom the manager had an affiliation. In addition, at the time of the payment, the manager believed that Thukral, who had been selected to serve on a three-person panel that would have evaluated the technical feasibility of bids of an upcoming IRS contract valued at approximately $200 million, could influence the valuations to the manager’s benefit.

Thukral pleaded guilty to acceptance of bribes by a public official. Thukral faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron for the District of Maryland, Assistant Director in Charge David Sundberg of the FBI Washington Field Office, and Special Agent in Charge Andrew McKay of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) made the announcement.

The FBI and TIGTA are investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Matt Kahn of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elizabeth Wright and Christopher Sarma for the District of Maryland are prosecuting the case.