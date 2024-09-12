Remedy Center Expands Their Store Locations in Indiana and Kentucky

Remedy Center Company Logo Remedy Center Locations

New Store Openings in Indiana and Kentucky Mark Remedy Center’s Continued Commitment to Quality Cannabis Access

Expanding into Kentucky is a significant milestone for us, and we're eager to offer our new customers the same level of care and quality that our Indiana customers have come to rely on.” — Brice Bennett

EVANSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remedy Center, a rapidly growing cannabis shop, is excited to announce the expansion of its operations with new store locations in Indiana and Kentucky.This strategic move allows Remedy Center to serve a broader community, offering more customers access to its carefully curated selection of products.With these new locations, Remedy Center is committed to maintaining the high standards that have made it a trusted name in the industry. Customers can expect the same exceptional service and top-quality products that have defined Remedy Center from the start.If you’re looking for award-winning products, Remedy Center provides a welcoming, judgment-free space for all your needs."We’re thrilled to bring Remedy Center to more communities," said Brice Bennett, CEO of Remedy Center. "Expanding into Kentucky is a significant milestone for us, and we're eager to offer our new customers the same level of care and quality that our Indiana customers have come to rely on. Our mission is to provide access to high-quality cannabis to everyone, and this expansion is a big step toward that goal."What to Expect from Remedy Center’s New Locations:-A Curated Selection: Each store will carry a diverse range of cannabis and accessories, sourced from the most respected growers and manufacturers.-Customer-Centric Experience: Remedy Center is known for its welcoming environment and knowledgeable staff, ensuring that every visit is informative and enjoyable.-Convenient Online Ordering: Customers can conveniently place their orders online, with products delivered straight to their doorsteps, offering a hassle-free way to enjoy their favorites.About Remedy Center:Founded in Indiana, Remedy Center quickly grew from a single shop to multiple locations, thanks to its commitment to quality and customer service. The company’s mission is to help people discover the benefits of cannabis through a carefully curated selection of products and a customer-first approach. With a focus on education and accessibility, Remedy Center aims to create positive experiences for both new and experienced users.For more information about Remedy Center’s new locations or to explore their product offerings, please visit https://remedycenter.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.