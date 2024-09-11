Rebuilding south Cook County: Road, bridge projects highlight another historic construction season

ILLINOIS, September 11 - Gov. Pritzker's capital program modernizing infrastructure throughout Illinois





CHICAGO - Highlighting one of its busiest construction seasons ever, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that major projects in the south Cook County area are planned or underway, fueled by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Eight projects combined represent a total investment of $148 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in south Cook County and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





Of the eight major projects in south Cook County, four are scheduled to be completed in 2024 and the remaining four are anticipated to be completed from 2025 through 2026.

Wood Street/Ashland Avenue ongoing reconstruction project including new curbs, gutters and lighting, improved capacity, modernized traffic signals, ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and installation of a new storm sewer system. Construction began in 2023 and is anticipated to be completed late 2026. A detour will be in place during construction.

Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50/83) at Cal Sag Road, at 135 th Street and at Midlothian Turnpike ongoing intersection reconstructions and widening project, modernized traffic signals and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began in 2023 and is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year.

183 rd Street at Central Avenue ongoing traffic signal installation, which includes new pavement markings and pedestrian crossings. Lane closures are needed and a detour will be in place during construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed this fall.

Lincoln Highway (U.S. 30) at Cicero Avenue ongoing signal modernization project. Lane closures will be required to complete construction. The project began in spring and is anticipated to be completed late 2025.

Southwest Highway (Illinois 7) from 131 st to 135 th streets ongoing reconstruction with drainage improvements. Lane closures will be required to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed in summer 2025.

Torrence Avenue (U.S. 6) from Harding Avenue to 173rd Street ongoing resurfacing, including ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures will be required to complete construction. The project began in spring and is anticipated to be completed this fall.

159 th Street (U.S. 6) from Carol Avenue to Torrence Avenue (Illinois 83) ongoing resurfacing, including ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures will be required to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed this fall.

127th Street over Cal-Sag Channel bridge deck replacement. Full lane closures will be required to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin in late summer and anticipated to be complete by the end of 2025.

"This investment will improve the safety of our roads and enhance the quality of life in our community through increased accessibility for our residents," said state Sen. Bill Cunningham (D-Chicago). "Enhancing our infrastructure while creating good-paying jobs and boosting the local economy is a welcomed investment in our community."





"Rebuild Illinois continues to make our roads better, support local jobs and prepare our region to meet the economic demands of tomorrow," said state Rep. Anthony DeLuca (D-Chicago Heights). "These projects will make our area roads safer for travelers, and are a responsible investment in our infrastructure that will pay dividends for years to come."





"New improvements to our bridges and roads will make our community safer; spur economic growth through new, good-paying sustainable job opportunities; and make commutes easier for thousands of people," said state Rep. Debbie Meyers-Martin (D-Matteson). "Whether a person is driving to work, picking up their kids from school or running to the grocery store, Rebuild Illinois is going to make their lives easier while building a stronger future for this community. These infrastructure improvements are taxpayer dollars well-spent, and I'm happy to see the budget I helped craft put to good use."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Five of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT continues to deliver projects in south Cook County that strengthen the state's entire multimodal system of transportation," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "If you are traveling anywhere in Illinois this construction season, you will be traveling through work zones. Put down the devices. Follow the signs. And when you see orange, slow down and save lives."