Third Thomson Federal Prison Staff Member Exposed and Hospitalized for Drug Exposure in the Last 30 days

H.R. 5266

URGENT CALL TO ACTION: CONGRESS MUST PASS H.R. 5266 TO PROTECT CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS AND PREVENT FENTANYL TRAGEDIE

The Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Congress must act now and stop the flow of drugs into Federal Prisons before another staff member is killed in the line of duty” — JON ZUMKEHR

THOMSON, IL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a third drug exposure incident at Thomson Federal Prison in just one month, correctional officers and their advocates are issuing an urgent plea to Congress: Pass H.R. 5266, the Interdiction of Fentanyl in Postal Mail at Federal Prisons Act, before more lives are lost.The latest incident involved a staff member who suffered an adverse reaction to drug exposure and had to be administered Narcan and hospitalized. This dangerous trend underscores the desperate need for action. The vast majority of drugs entering prisons arrive through the mail, yet mail is not systematically scanned for drugs. Without this legislation, more correctional officers will continue to be put in harm's way.H.R. 5266 mandates the use of advanced screening technology to detect and intercept fentanyl and other dangerous drugs in mail bound for federal prisons. The bill also allocates funding for staff training and resources to safely handle these hazardous substances.The rise of fentanyl and synthetic opioids in prisons poses a mortal threat to both staff and inmates. By supporting H.R. 5266, Congress can take a decisive step to safeguard the lives of those serving in our nation's correctional facilities."We cannot afford to wait until another officer dies," said Jon Zumkehr with AFGE 4070. "The time for Congress to act is now. We implore lawmakers to put aside partisan differences and pass this life-saving legislation immediately. Our correctional officers deserve nothing less."H.R. 5266 has broad bipartisan support, with 125 co-sponsors and endorsements from the National Fraternal Order of Police, the American Federation of Government Employees, and the House Problem Solvers Caucus.By enacting H.R. 5266, Congress can honor the memory of fallen correctional officers like Officer Fischer and prevent future tragedies. Our correctional facilities and staff's safety and security must be a top priority. We call on all members of Congress to take immediate action and support this critical legislation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.