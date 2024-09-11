Rescheduled rail repairs will cause temporary closure of Langer Avenue in Casselton

FARGO, N.D. – Rail maintenance work originally scheduled to begin Monday, September 9, has been rescheduled to begin Monday, September 16. The railroad will be working on maintenance of the crossing in Casselton on North Dakota Highway 18 (Langer Avenue). Langer Avenue will be closed at this location.



An on-site detour will be in place directing motorists around the work site.



The project is expected to be completed in about two days.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

