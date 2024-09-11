InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Protective Barrier Installed Underneath Fences to Prevent Small Animal Entry

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennie B. of Erie, PA is the creator of the Fence Gap Closer, a device capable of covering the gaps underneath fences installed around a home lawn or garden area. Users can expand the barrier and insert it into the ground via metal tines, blocking the small gap underneath the fence to prevent small animals from entering. The device will block the gap up to four inches and prevent small animals from entering or leaving the fenced area.The barrier features metal rungs and a flat metal top so it can be installed in the interior or exterior area of the fence by hammering it into the ground, allowing the flat 4-inch metal top to block the gap. The device can be used on both wooden and chain link fences and has an extension on it for fence poles that are not spaced evenly apart. Alternatively, it could be used around sheds and any other structure that is elevated off the ground to prevent animals from getting underneath. The barrier offers a way to maintain the aesthetic quality of a lawn or garden, preventing any damage associated with small animals like rabbits, skunks, and the like. It can be available in different sizes to accommodate all user needs and preferences.The pest control market in North America is vast and dynamic, consisting of several unique and innovative tools that can prevent small animals like rabbits, raccoons, skunks, etc. from entering property. With a rising focus on humane and environmentally friendly solutions, physical barriers are often preferred over chemical repellents or traps, especially among environmentally conscious consumers. Standard fencing solutions can be enhanced with fine mesh or buried extensions to prevent digging animals from entering. Additionally, mesh barriers can be installed on or near the fence. Low-voltage electric fences are also commonly used as a humane solution of deterring animals.While these products are useful to an extent, fences still have gaps that small animals pass through, especially underneath the fence. If a barrier is not inserted into the ground, the animal will inevitably sneak through and damage property. The Fence Gap Closer is innovative, utilizing its tines to bury the device into the ground and maximize property protection. Its versatile functionality would make it a significant enhancement for any manufacturer’s product line.Jennie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Fence Gap Closer product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Fence Gap Closer can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

