One Month Remains for Hurricane Beryl Survivors to Apply for FEMA Assistance in Texas

AUSTIN -- Texans who sustained losses from Hurricane Beryl have one month remaining to apply for federal assistance. The deadline is October 10, 2024.

Since the disaster declaration in July, FEMA has helped nearly 673,700 Texas households with $704.7 million in financial assistance. FEMA specialists have been working in 22 counties helping people apply for assistance.

FEMA crews have visited 174,203 homes and 9,285 public locations. More than 45,000 residents have visited the 42 Disaster Recovery Centers located within the state. More than 26,100 families have stayed in hotels temporarily at the expense of the State and FEMA because they could not return to their homes.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved $247.8 million in low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations, and businesses affected by Beryl.

Homeowners and renters in Austin, Bowie, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Wharton counties with uninsured losses from Hurricane Beryl may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

Texans have several options for how to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters can:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find the center location nearest you go to fema.gov/drc. Disaster Recovery Centers operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday - Saturday, closed Sunday.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations and businesses of any size. Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955. SBA representatives are available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at the Disaster Recovery Centers throughout the affected area. Business Recovery Centers are operating at University of Houston Downtown Marilyn Davies College of Business, Trini Mendenhall Community Center in Houston and East Montgomery County Improvement District in Montgomery County.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at @femaregion6.