Disaster Recovery Center to Close Permanently in Dickinson County

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Disaster Recovery Center in Dickinson County will close permanently on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

Located at:

Dickinson County

Dickinson County Expo Bldg. meeting room.

1602 15th St.,

Spirit Lake, IA 51360

Mon.– Sat. hours are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

All DRCs are closed on Sundays.

FEMA can provide money to eligible homeowners and renters for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs, rental assistance and other needs not covered by insurance.

Designated counties are Adair, Adams, Buena Vista, Cedar, Cherokee, Clarke, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Harrison, Humboldt, Jasper, Lyon, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Scott, Shelby, Sioux, Story, Union and Woodbury.

How to Apply with FEMA

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).