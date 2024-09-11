International observers to Georgia’s parliamentary elections to hold press conference on Thursday

Tbilisi, 11 September 2024 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on the opening of the observation mission to the parliamentary elections in Georgia on Thursday, 12 September. What: An introduction to the role of the ODIHR election observation mission and its planned activities Who: Eoghan Murphy, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission When: 14:30 local time (GMT +4) on 12 September 2024 Where: The Ballroom, Tbilisi Marriott Hotel, 13 Rustaveli Avenue, Tbilisi Registration: No registration is necessary, but only questions from journalists will be taken. For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in Georgia, please visit: https://www.osce.org/odihr/elections/georgia Media Contacts: Elma Šehalić, Media Analyst with the Election Observation Mission: +995 593 322 385 or elma.sehalic@odihr.ge Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson, katya.andrusz@odihr.pl or +48 609 522 266

