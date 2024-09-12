Cliff Ridge Specialty Partners Announces the Acquisition of Schwartz Orthodontics

Cliff Ridge Acquires Schwartz Orthodontics and Star Smiles

Cliff Ridge announces the acquisition of Schwartz Orthodontics and Star Smiles, two Long Island-based practices led by Drs. Scott Schwartz and Chris Paladino

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cliff Ridge Specialty Partners (“Cliff Ridge”) announced today the acquisition of Schwartz Orthodontics and Star Smiles , two Long Island-based practices led by Drs. Scott Schwartz and Chris Paladino. In connection with the partnership, Dr. Schwartz will take on the role of Founding Orthodontist within the Cliff Ridge management team.“Dr. Schwartz has built an incredibly strong business founded on the principles of entrepreneurship and exceptional staff culture,” said Will MacInnis, co-CEO of Cliff Ridge. “Dr. Schwartz is a talented clinician, and as Founding Orthodontist he will help drive network expansion efforts across the Tri-State Area, lead our clinical advisory board, and spearhead the utilization of innovative orthodontic technologies across our network.”"Joining the Cliff Ridge network will enable us to continue growing while upholding the standard of orthodontic treatment that our community has come to expect," said Dr. Schwartz. "We are looking forward to complementing our existing systems with advanced analytics and tapping into the team’s expertise in data-driven decision making. This partnership is a major step in our journey as we expand our reach and presence across Long Island.”This acquisition represents Cliff Ridge’s entry into New York and the Tri-State Area. Cliff Ridge plans to continue expanding through partnerships with top-performing orthodontists and pediatric dentists in these markets.“We empower our orthodontists to explore cutting-edge technology and innovative ways of elevating patient care, from both a clinical perspective and through the lens of making the patient experience seamless,” said Ananya Shah, co-CEO of Cliff Ridge. “We welcome Drs. Schwartz and Paladino to the Cliff Ridge network and look forward to their participation in our expansion across New York and the Tri-State Area.”Cliff Ridge was founded on delivering patient-centered clinical excellence. Cliff Ridge provides the support and resources necessary to let doctors focus entirely on what they do best: delivering excellent care.About Cliff Ridge Specialty PartnersCliff Ridge Specialty Partners is an innovative orthodontic and pediatric dentistry platform focused on building long-term partnerships with top-performing dentists. Cliff Ridge was founded in 2023 with the goal of enabling orthodontists and pediatric dentists to focus on providing excellent clinical care for patients.Cliff Ridge is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit cliffridgesp.com.About Schwartz OrthodonticsSchwartz Orthodontics was founded on Long Island in 1991. The practice is one of the leading providers of InBrace across the United States and is dedicated to providing patients with access to the latest innovative breakthroughs in orthodontics. Today, the company operates across two locations on Long Island: Schwartz Orthodontics in North Babylon and Star Smiles in Merrick.For more information, please visit maketeethstraight.com and starsmilesli.com.

