Office of Special Prosecutions Completes Review of An Officer-Involved Shooting in Juneau

September 11, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ The Office of Special Prosecutions has completed its review of an officer-involved shooting incident from July 15, 2024, involving Steven Kissack and Juneau Police Department Sgt. Christopher Gifford and Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Branden Forst in Juneau.

The review determined that both Sgt. Forst and Sgt. Gifford were legally justified in their use of deadly force against Mr. Kissack.  The incident occurred after a Juneau PD officer attempted to talk to Mr. Kissack about a recent assault in which he was a suspect, and Mr. Kissack brandished a knife. 

