Rise in the number of smart education projects, followed by an increase in concerns for customized experience are factors propel AI in education market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Registering with CAGR of 43.3% | The Global AI in Education Market Size Reach USD 88.2 Billion by 2032." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global artificial intelligence in education market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 88.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 43.3% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 343 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2782 Surge in demand for personalized education and adaptive learning, virtual assistants and smart tutoring and improvements in administrative efficiency are primarily driving the growth of the artificial intelligence in education market. However, privacy and ethical issues and access issues and equity concerns hamper the market growth to some extent. Moreover, enhanced motivation and engagement of students and data-driven decision making are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.The artificial intelligence in education market is segmented into Application, End User, Component, Deployment Mode, and Technology. On the basis of component, it is segregated into solution and services. On the basis of deployment mode, it is segregated into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of technology, it is segregated into machine learning and deep learning, and natural language processing (NLP). On the basis of application, it is segregated into learning platform and virtual facilitators, smart content delivery, fraud and risk management, intelligent tutoring system (ITS), and others. On the basis of end user, it is segregated into higher learning, corporate learning, K-12 education, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2782 Covid-19 Scenario-● The COVID-19 pandemic had compelled education institutions to switch to online instruction, which increased the reliance on AI-driven learning resource. These resources includes computerized grading system, intelligent teaching programs and virtual classrooms.● Online learning platform are in high demand as school and collage shutdown due to pandemic. By offering intelligent virtual coaching, individualized learning opportunities, and automated grading system, AI has significantly aided this shift.● Due to the restrictions on in-person exams, the use of AI for distant assessments has become more popular. Academic integrity is ensured by using AI-powered proctoring systems to monitor and authenticate students throughout online exams.● The integrity of the evaluation process is maintained by these systems using facial recognition, eye tracking and behavior analysis algorithms to identify any suspect activity.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2782 By component, the solution segment held the major share in 2022, garnering more than two-thirds of global artificial intelligence in education market revenue, owing to rising usage and development of artificial intelligence technologies in the educational sector propels the market growth significantly. The services segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 45.6% during the forecast period, owing to gain knowledge about learning patterns, instructional efficacy, and student outcomes, these platforms gather and analyze enormous volumes of educational data, including student performance, engagement, and behavior.By technology, the machine learning and deep learning segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global artificial intelligence in education market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to create personalized learning pathways and adaptive training, where the content, pacing, and mode of delivery of instruction can all be adjusted to fit the needs of particular learners. The natural language processing (NLP) segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 46.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to improve communication and interaction between people and machines, NLP focuses on teaching computers how to comprehend, interpret, and produce human language.By end user, the higher education segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global artificial intelligence in education market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to improve teaching, learning, and administrative procedures in colleges and universities.. The K-12 education segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 46.5% throughout the forecast period, the need to give students more individualized and effective learning experiences are driving the development and expansion of AI in education.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (343 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-education-sector-market/purchase-options By application, learning platform and virtual facilitators segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global artificial intelligence in education market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to offer individualized recommendations, adaptable learning routes, and insightful feedback, AI can be incorporated into learning systems to improve the learning experience.. The fraud and risk management segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 47.2% throughout the forecast period, owing to offer enormous prospects and continual growth that are essential in preserving the reliability and security of educational institutions.By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly two-fifths of the global artificial intelligence in education market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the increasing technical developments that are entirely revolutionizing the landscape of the IT industry and, in turn, encouraging the drive for the implementation of efficient servers and networking solutions. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 48.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase the efficacy and quality of education has increased due to the sizeable population and growing emphasis on education in Asia-Pacific.The market players operating in the AI in education market are Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google llc, Cognizant, Dreambox Learning, Inc., Bridgeu, Carnegie Learning, Inc., Pearson Plc, Nuance Communications, Inc. The market players operating in the AI in education market are Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google llc, Cognizant, Dreambox Learning, Inc., Bridgeu, Carnegie Learning, Inc., Pearson Plc, Nuance Communications, Inc. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the AI in education industry globally. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

