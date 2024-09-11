Nurse Practitioner Job Growth Flourishes in Tennessee, Carson-Newman University's Online FNP Programs Help Address Shortage

Jefferson City, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferson City, Tennessee -

Carson-Newman University, a leading institution in healthcare education, sheds light on the surging demand for nurse practitioners (NPs) in Tennessee and nationwide.

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the need for skilled nurse practitioners is more critical than ever, with Tennessee emerging as one of the states with the highest nurse practitioner job outlook. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the nationwide job outlook for nurse practitioners is exceptionally promising, with a projected growth rate of 38% from 2022 to 2032, significantly higher than the average for all occupations. This surge in demand is attributed to various factors, including an aging population, expanding healthcare coverage, and the increasing complexity of healthcare needs. Tennessee is ranked as one of the top five states with the highest employment level for NPs. As a result, Tennessee, with its vibrant healthcare sector and diverse patient population, is poised to see substantial growth in NP employment opportunities.

Amidst the nation's ongoing healthcare challenges, the role of nurse practitioners has become increasingly indispensable. As Tennessee emerges as a hotspot for a positive nurse practitioner job outlook, it is crucial that institutions equip healthcare professionals with the skills and expertise needed to meet the evolving demands of the healthcare industry. In recognition of this need, Carson-Newman University offers unique online FNP programs. These innovative programs, including the online MSN-FNP program and the online post-master's FNP, stand out for their focus on preparing nurses to fill the demand for primary care providers in underserved communities, particularly in rural areas.

"Whether you've always felt a calling to the nursing profession or found purpose through prayer, Carson-Newman University welcomes you. We are a special place and special family," said Carson-Newman President Charles A. Fowler. "Our online MSN-FNP degree and post-master's FNP Certificate programs provide you with the essential skills and knowledge needed to enhance your impact as a more autonomous caregiver. Our Christian mission fits hand-in-glove with the call to compassionate, holistic care that equips nurses to look beyond patient folders and doctor's orders. The critical thinking and decision-making skills gained during your education will broaden your perspective, equipping you to be more effective in your nursing practice as well as in your career."

Carson-Newman's online FNP programs boast a robust curriculum that covers a wide range of healthcare topics, including advanced health assessment, pharmacology, and evidence-based practice. Additionally, students have the opportunity to engage with experienced faculty who are dedicated to their success and receive clinical placement services for 600 clinical hours.

"As a student of Carson-Newman, you'll be a part of a close Christian community of servant-leaders called by God to fulfill their duty to care for and improve the lives of others," said Fowler. "Our faculty are experienced in the field and committed to teaching the advanced practice of compassionate care."

To learn more about Carson-Newman University's online FNP programs and how they are addressing the growing demand for nurse practitioners in Tennessee and beyond, visit the Online MSN-FNP program page or the Online post-master's FNP page.

About Carson-Newman University:

Carson-Newman University is a leading Christian liberal arts university. It provides students with a transformative educational experience grounded in academic excellence and Christian values. With a commitment to service, leadership, and community engagement, Carson-Newman prepares students to make a meaningful impact in their professions and communities.

