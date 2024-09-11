Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for Greenwood County Rural Water District 2, Greenwood County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Greenwood County Rural Water District 2 public water supply system located in Greenwood County. The advisory affected the area along Highway 54, east of Z Road. The advisory was issued because of a waterline break resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the Greenwood County Rural Water District 2 indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at: 620-538-5758 or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit our PWS Consumer Information webpage.

###