City of Fargo hosts public input meeting for 17th Avenue South

FARGO, N.D. – The City of Fargo will host a public input meeting Wednesday, September 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. to discuss proposed improvements to 17th Avenue South from 25th Street South to South University Drive.

The meeting will be held at Fargo South High School in the Commons, located at 1840 15th Ave S. There will be an open house format.

The project consists of reconstructing 17th Avenue South, including water main, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer replacement, concrete paving, lighting upgrades, and the addition of a shared use path.

Representatives from the City of Fargo and Moore Engineering will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the Fargo Street webpage, https://fargond.gov/live/fargostreets.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by October 4 with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24237” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Dylan Dunn at 925 10th Ave E West Fargo, ND 58078 or dylan.dunn@moorengineeringinc.com.

The City of Fargo will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Jeremy Gorden, Engineering Department, City of Fargo, at 701-241-1545 or feng@fargond.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.