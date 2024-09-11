Second annual “North Idaho Bear Fair” to be hosted at Boundary County Fairgrounds on Sept. 28
North Idaho Bear Fair is a partnership among Fish and Game, the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, The U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Wildlife Services, the Idaho Governor’s Office of Species Conservation, the Kootenai Valley Resource Initiative and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
For more information or if you have questions, please contact the Panhandle Regional office.
