Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,038 in the last 365 days.

Second annual “North Idaho Bear Fair” to be hosted at Boundary County Fairgrounds on Sept. 28

North Idaho Bear Fair is a partnership among Fish and Game, the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, The U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Wildlife Services, the Idaho Governor’s Office of Species Conservation, the Kootenai Valley Resource Initiative and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For more information or if you have questions, please contact the Panhandle Regional office.

Follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular updates and news.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Second annual “North Idaho Bear Fair” to be hosted at Boundary County Fairgrounds on Sept. 28

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more