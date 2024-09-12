BeatStars Launches New Website Tailored for the Australian Market

Branded as BitStarz, this expansion marks a significant step in BeatStars' mission to empower independent music creators worldwide

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeatStars, the leading global music licensing and distribution platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website specifically designed for the Australian market. Branded as BitStarz, this expansion marks a significant step in BeatStars' mission to empower independent music creators worldwide by providing them with innovative tools and a broader audience reach.

A Platform for Australian Creators

BitStarz has been at the forefront of the music & entertainment industries, offering a unique marketplace where artists, producers, and beatmakers can collaborate, license, and distribute their music. BitStarz's mission on the new market is to make their careers more rewarding and predictable, instead of gambling-like. With the launch of the new BitStarz official website, the company aims to enhance the local music ecosystem by providing creators with a dedicated platform that caters to their specific needs and preferences.

Key Features and Benefits

Localized Experience: The new website offers a tailored experience for Australian users, featuring localized content and support to better serve the community.

Expanded Opportunities: Australian artists and producers can now connect with a global network of creators, opening doors to international collaborations and licensing opportunities.

Innovative Tools: The platform includes advanced features such as the BitStarz Studio, which streamlines the uploading and publishing process with AI-driven metadata generation, and the ability to create templated music contracts.

Educational Resources: BitStarz Academy provides comprehensive guides and tutorials to help creators maximize their success on the platform.

A Commitment to Growth

Launching the Australian website is part of BitStarz’s ongoing commitment to support and nurture the creative community. With over 10 million creators using the platform globally, BitStarz has already paid out over $325 million to its users, demonstrating its dedication to fair compensation and growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.