Andrew Peller Limited to Hold Annual General and Special Meeting on September 18, 2024

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (TSX: ADW.A / ADW.B) (“APL” or the “Company”) will hold an annual general and special meeting (the “ AGM ”) of shareholders on September 18, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, at the Trius Winery & Restaurant, 1249 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the proposals set forth in the Notice of AGM.



The Notice of AGM, Management Information Circular and Form of Proxy for the AGM are available on the Company's SEDAR+ page and at ir.andrewpeller.com.

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products. The Company’s award-winning premium and ultra-premium Vintners’ Quality Alliance brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine-based liqueurs, craft ciders, and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker’s Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc., the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at ir.andrewpeller.com .

For more information, please contact:

Craig Armitage and Jennifer Smith

ir@andrewpeller.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.