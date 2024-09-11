Local, Fun and Free: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at FirstBank Fiestas

Free food, live music, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to win prizes at participating FirstBank locations from September 20 - October 11

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” is hosting ”FirstBank Fiestas” from September 20 to October 11 at participating branches in Colorado and Arizona. The free, bilingual events will celebrate Hispanic and Latinx communities' vibrant cultures and traditions.

“As part of our commitment to ‘banking for good,’ FirstBank prioritizes initiatives that foster inclusivity and celebrate the rich diversity that shapes our communities,” said Kevin Classen, CEO of FirstBank. “We are looking forward to welcoming people of all backgrounds to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with us and enjoy culturally inspired food and entertainment.”

FirstBank Fiestas will feature complimentary food from local restaurants, family-friendly activities, free promotional items, live music, and opportunities to win prizes*. Attendees will also be able to speak with FirstBank representatives to learn more about accessible resources for building good financial habits.

*The events are first come, first served, while supplies last. The complete list of dates and participating branches is as follows:

Friday, September 20, 12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. MDT

Location: FirstBank — 0011 W. Beaver Creek Blvd., Avon, CO

What’s included: Street tacos and live appearances by a local Spanish radio/broadcast station.

Friday, September 27, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. MDT

Location: FirstBank – 1707 N. Main St., Longmont, CO

What’s included: Mexican-style hotdogs, fruit cups, and face painting.

Friday, September 27, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. MDT

Location: FirstBank – 2014 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

What’s included: Street tacos, horchata, and live appearances by a local Spanish radio/broadcast station.

Saturday, September 28, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MDT

Location: Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park – 801 S. Yarrow St. Lakewood, CO

What’s included: Street tacos, Mexican-style hotdogs, shaved ice, local nonprofits, and live appearances by a local Spanish radio/broadcast station.

Wednesday, October 2, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MDT

Location: FirstBank – 5815 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, CO

What’s included: Street tacos and face painting.

Friday, October 4, 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. MDT

Location: FirstBank – 3990 E. 104th Ave., Thornton, CO

What’s included: Street tacos, local nonprofits, live dancers, and desserts.

Bonus: A special fire truck appearance from the local Fire Department.

Friday, October 4, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. MDT

Location: FirstBank – 4322 West 9th Street Road Greeley, CO

What’s included: Street tacos, face painting and balloon twisting, and live appearances by a local Spanish radio/broadcast station.

Friday, October 11, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. MST

Location: FirstBank – 1559 N. Litchfield Rd., Goodyear, AZ

What’s included: Mexican cuisine, face painting, balloon twisting, a live mariachi band, and live appearances by a local Spanish radio/broadcast station.

For more information about the events, visit efirstbankblog.com/fiestas or efirstbank.com/esfiestas (Spanish). To learn how FirstBank can help individuals manage their finances, visit efirstbank.com/education or efirstbank.com/educación (Spanish).

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking. It has grown to be one of the top performing and largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining over 100 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona, and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing more than $90 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com. Member FDIC.

Media Contact

Chandra Brin

303.235.1402

Chandra.Brin@efirstbank.com

