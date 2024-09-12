Apex Innovations Media Sets New Benchmark with $12M Luxury Home Photoshoot in Windermere

6149 Grosvenor Shore Dr, Windermere, FL 34786

Apex Innovations Media recently completed a stunning photo shoot of the luxury property at 6149 Grosvenor Shore Dr in Windermere, FL.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Innovations Media recently completed a stunning photo shoot of the luxury property at 6149 Grosvenor Shore Dr in Windermere, FL. This exceptional home is now featured on Zillow , with Apex Innovation's photographer & founder, Tyler Bream, images providing a captivating visual tour that brings the property’s luxury to life.The 6 bedroom/8 bathroom residence sits in the exclusive Keene's Pointe community and has over 6700 sqft of luxury living space. The property has undergone a respectful restoration, preserving its original charm while incorporating smart updates for modern living. Bream's lens work deftly captures the home’s unique architecture, quality upgrades, and park-like setting. Capturing the best features of a luxury home in Central Florida, these images boast an airier open concept floorplan and breathtaking views of Lake Butler.The complete listing and professional images by Apex Innovations are available on Zillow. We invite you to explore the property and its stunning visuals. For more information about the property or to schedule a viewing, please contact Southern Realty Group at 407-217-6480.To boost your real estate listing, contact Apex Innovations Media at 407-278-7969.About Apex Innovations Media:Apex Innovations Media is a premier real estate media company based in Orlando, Florida, specializing in high-quality real estate photography, drone photography, 360 tours, and videography for agents in the surrounding areas. Their mission is to deliver exceptional value by building strong client relationships and providing top-tier media services. Known for its punctuality, customer service, and agent-focused approach, Apex Innovations Media ensures that each project complements its clients' brands. They offer straightforward pricing and efficient service, serving the greater Orlando area.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.