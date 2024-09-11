97 Decor Surpasses Expectations with Stylish, Affordable Wall Art Praised by Top Interior Designers

97 Decor is dominating Amazon’s Best-Sellers with stylish, affordable wall art that transforms homes in one click, praised by top designers for its creativity, quality, and unbeatable prices.

Hanoi, Vietnam, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 97 Decor, a pioneering online direct-to-consumer wall art brand, is gaining recognition for its affordable, high-quality wall art and home decor. with its top-ranked products on Amazon's best-seller list. With a mission to bring creativity and comfort to every home, 97 Decor delivers high-quality, affordable wall art sets that cater to a wide range of styles, transforming any space with just a click.

Amazon Best-Sellers: A Testament to 97 Decor’s Popularity

97 Decor’s vibrant wall art collections are consistently hitting the top 10 on Amazon’s Posters and Prints category, driven by rave customer reviews. Best-sellers include the Colorful Eclectic Decor (#7, with over 700 5-star reviews), Dark Gothic Home Decor (#10, with over 400 5-star reviews), and Vintage Eclectic Wall Art Prints, which is climbing the charts with nearly 200 5-star reviews.

What Customers Are Saying:

Customer reviews have poured in, praising the unique style and durability of 97 Decor’s wall art sets.

Hails from Canada, who purchased the Coquette collection, called it “absolutely gorgeous” and praised the craftsmanship, noting, “No cheaping out around here in terms of craftsmanship!” She appreciated the high-quality cardstock and scratch-resistant finish, adding, “The photo choices are insanely cute and match the overall aesthetic I was going for (Coquette/Floral/Romantic/Feminine).” She awarded the product 5 stars and was thrilled with the included adhesive dots, although she recommended using an extra piece of tape for extra hold.

from Canada, who purchased the Coquette collection, called it “absolutely gorgeous” and praised the craftsmanship, noting, “No cheaping out around here in terms of craftsmanship!” She appreciated the high-quality cardstock and scratch-resistant finish, adding, “The photo choices are insanely cute and match the overall aesthetic I was going for (Coquette/Floral/Romantic/Feminine).” She awarded the product 5 stars and was thrilled with the included adhesive dots, although she recommended using an extra piece of tape for extra hold. Camellia Willowbottom , another satisfied customer, shared how the earthy, boho vibe of her prints perfectly complemented her lilac-walled bedroom. "These look so chic and the colors are perfect,” she said. Though she didn’t use two of the prints, she emphasized the set’s alignment with current design trends and gave it a 5-star rating.

, another satisfied customer, shared how the earthy, boho vibe of her prints perfectly complemented her lilac-walled bedroom. "These look so chic and the colors are perfect,” she said. Though she didn’t use two of the prints, she emphasized the set’s alignment with current design trends and gave it a 5-star rating. Jordan Guenther described the wall art as “a masterpiece collection,” adding that it “transforms any classroom into a vibrant and inspiring space.” He praised the variety of themes and high-quality prints for "igniting the imagination" and enhancing the learning environment.

A Vision of Affordable, Effortless Style

97 Decor was founded on the belief that everyone deserves to live in a space that reflects their unique style—without breaking the bank. "Our mission is to bring creativity and comfort to every home through affordable wall art," said Quinn, CEO of 97 Decor. "We want to make it easy for anyone to create a space they love with just one click."

Unique Art Collections Tailored to Every Taste

What sets 97 Decor apart is its thoughtfully curated wall art packs, which eliminate the hassle of searching for matching pieces. Each set is designed to complement a variety of styles, including Vintage, Eclectic, and Dark Academia decor themes, ensuring that customers can effortlessly elevate their space with one purchase.

Affordability Meats Quality

By offering matching art decor and posters in packs, 97 Decor ensures customers get more value for their money compared to other wall art brands. "We take pride in offering the most reasonable prices while maintaining quality and aesthetic appeal," Quinn noted.

Recommended by Interior Designers

97 Decor has quickly gained the attention of both customers and industry professionals. Interior designers are increasingly recommending 97 Decor’s products to clients, impressed by the brand’s ability to combine style, quality, and affordability. "It’s a testament to our vision that professionals in the design community are embracing our products," added Quinn. "We’re honored to be a trusted resource for those looking to enhance their spaces without the high price tag."

Looking Ahead

As 97 Decor continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to its core values. "We’re excited about the future and our ability to help more people create spaces they love," added Quinn. "We’re not just selling wall art; we’re helping our customers bring their homes to life, one piece at a time."

About 97 Decor

97 Decor is an online direct-to-consumer wall art brand by Equarus Decor Co., Ltd that offers high-quality, affordable, and stylish wall decor for every home. With a focus on convenience and accessibility, 97 Decor provides a seamless shopping experience, allowing customers to easily find and purchase the perfect pieces to transform their spaces. For more information, visit 97decor.com.





Media Contact:

Equarus Decor Co., Ltd

Quinn Huy



info@97decor.com

+84 982543921

97decor.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.