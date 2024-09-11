Submit Release
Calling All Nature Lovers and Bookworms! DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife holding Book Sale and Signing Event on Sept 17

PROVIDENCE, RI –  Join the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s (DEM) Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) for a book sale and signing to celebrate the release of DFW’s newest hardcover book, Reptiles of Rhode Island by Christopher J. Raithel! All other DFW publications will also be for sale, with an opportunity to chat with the authors and get your book signed. The event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024 from 6:00 – 7:30 PM at the Louttit Library, located at 274 Victory Highway, West Greenwich, RI, 02817. Cookies and other sweet treats will be served. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP so that DFW outreach and education staff can plan accordingly for refreshments: https://forms.office.com/g/2U0dMvFeYN 

All revenue generated by book sales will be directed towards DFW’s conservation efforts. If you plan to purchase a book at this event, DFW is only able to accept check or money order, made out to DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife. 

Publications for sale:

For more information about each publication, visit www.dem.ri.gov/bookorder.

